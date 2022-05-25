SOUTH HAMILTON — This is how a senior sendoff is supposed to go.
In their season finale Wednesday afternoon against a skilled Phillips Andover squad, the Pingree boys lacrosse team fell behind early before unleashing a flurry of goals — eight in a row, to be exact — and run off with their school record 16th straight victory, a 15-10 triumph on their home turf.
This Senior Day triumph, which gave the Highlanders a final mark of 19-3, showcased their all-around skill, depth and talent.
“These guys,” said veteran head coach Kevin Tersolo, “pointing to his team celebrating nearby, “ achieved the way we hoped they would this season. and they played to their ability, which is the most important.
It was just getting them to play as a team offensively and defensively and jelling, and they did that very well.”
Against an Andover team with post-graduate players (which the Highlanders do not have at their school), they picked up their game considerably after a slow first quarter and watched as everything fell into place according to script.
They possessed the ball repeatedly, with FOGO Colin McLoy winning an incredible 24-of-26 faceoffs. They got terrific work in net from freshman Max Becker, who had 10 saves — including a point-blank stop of a shot five feet away from him, which then lead to a clear over to Mekhi Taylor, who raced up the right sideline and fired home a second quarter goal that gave Pingree the lead for good at 7-6.
It was active slides in front of Becker, with poles and D-middies slowing down the Big Blue whenever they tried to mount a comeback. It was being patient offensively, as the Highlanders’ constant possessions tired out the Andover defense with smart passing and waiting for the right time to strike.
It was senior Charlie Faldi finishing his career with a 4-goal, 2-assist performance, including a pair of goals that helped turn a 6-3 deficit into an 11-6 lead in that decisive second quarter. Junior Riley McClure, who finished with a team-leading 41 goals, added four tallies and two helpers of his own, with senior captains Jack Savoie (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jack Feeks (goal, 2 assists) also working their offensive magic.
“What you guys did, against the talent we played, and do what you did ... that’s just so impressive,” Tersolo told his team afterwards. “Unbelievable job; I can’t tell you how proud I am of you guys.”
Taylor added two goals for the winners and senior Sam Durant had one. Fellow 12th grader Cody Plaza was among several defensive middies who made it their mission to clog up the Big Blue offensive players as they attempted to cross midfield and mount a comeback strike.
Pingree’s other seniors included Teddy Delisio, Cole Slimak and captain Tyler Howe on defense, Sam Schena in the midfield, and team manager Jack Berube.
“This was a veteran group, seniors who have mostly been with us since freshman year,” said Tersolo. “They went through some tough times, missing a year because of COVID-19 and only playing (12) games a year ago. But they stuck with it, understood our system and were this year’s leaders who brought calm to both our offensive and defensive systems.
“We knew we could always rely on this very, very talented group of seniors ... and they got rewarded with a school record winning streak to end their careers.”
