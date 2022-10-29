SOUTH HAMILTON — There's hot starts and then there's inexplicably sizzling starts.
Pingree's opening quarter against Hamden Hall on Saturday evening was every bit the latter.
Aided by a trio of Hamden Hall fumbles, the Highlanders scored on each of their first four offensive possessions to all but seal the victory before the first quarter even came to a close.
Quarterback Hudson Weidman wound up throwing for four touchdowns and the hosts used that explosive opening frame to cruise to a 38-24 victory that wasn't as close as the final score suggests.
"The beauty of the NEPSAC is travel; they had to come all the way from Connecticut and they got off to a slow start but we were ready to go," said Pingree head coach Mike Flynn, his team now 5-1. "We jumped on them quick and converted all their turnovers to touchdowns (and one field goal). It's a hell of a win, I'm happy. Hamden Hall is a very talented team."
Regardless of how they earned the victory, it was a monumental one of sorts considering the Senior Night occasion. Under Mike Flynn's four-year tenure, the Highlanders have never lost a home game (16-0), and that streak remained in tact on Saturday.
"We haven't lost a home game at Pingree since I've been here and (the seniors) are all part of that," said Flynn. "So it was kind of something we wanted to keep going. We pushed that during the week and all those guys played and have just been great contributors to the program. It's a good group and I'm proud of them."
Even before Hamden had its share of ball security issues, Pingree was off and running offensively. The Highlanders needed just two plays from scrimmage to find paydirt early, as Weidman found Jaylon Richardson for a 51-yard touchdown up the sideline less than a minute into action.
Hamden then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Pingree was across the goal line again three plays later as Weidman found a wide open Mekhi Taylor in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score. Hamden would then move the chains twice on their ensuing drive, only to cough it up again on a botched snap that Teo Mahon jumped on for the recovery.
Trevor Payne, who nailed all of his PAT attempts on the day, connected for a 22-yard field goal to make it a 17-0 game.
And Pingree's first quarter onslaught wasn't finished. Hamden Hall fumbled again on a bad pitch in the backfield, and Matt Theriault ripped off an 18-yard run into the end zone on the very next play to make it 24-0 in a hurry.
With his team already very much in control, Richardson snared an impressive interception early in the second quarter that led to a 65-yard touchdown connection from Weidman to Chris Colby.
Colby, who was playing in his second game back after recovering from a concussion, blew past the defense and received the pass right in his bread basket from Weidman before waltzing into the end zone untouched.
"Huge," Flynn said when asked what it means to have Colby back in the fold. Colby finished with four catches for 123 yards and two scores. "He is our top safety and our top receiver, so he's a starter out on defense and offense and him coming back was huge for us."
It didn't get any better for Hamden after that. The visitors earned two more first downs before fumbling again, and while their defense was finally able to stop Pingree on the next drive, they fumbled yet again on their final possession before the half. It was 31-0 at the break and Pingree was able to play a bit more conservative down the stretch.
"Three of (Hamden's turnovers) was them shooting themselves in the foot, but we certainly created three of them, too," said Flynn. "The biggest thing is when you get turnovers in the offensive zone you have to convert ... and we scored touchdowns."
The Highlanders picked up right where they left off in the third, making it a 38-0 game after an eight-play, 65-yard drive was capped off with a 6-yard toss from Weidman to Colby.
Hamden finally got on the board with 46 seconds left in the third on a 7-yard run from Nick Tuccinardi, and added two more late scores in the fourth (2-yard rush by QB Ethan Coady and am 82-yard pass from Coady to Qeanu Johnson), but it was all cosmetic at that point.
Pingree will now turn its attention to Evergreen power St. Paul's next weekend.
"We have a lot of familiarity with them. We played them in the bowl game in (2018) and we've played them every year since," said Flynn. "They are kind of running the show here in the Evergreen but we know each other pretty well and we have a great rivalry. That's a really talented football team, not many holes on that team so it's going to be quite a challenge."
Pingree 38, Hamden Hall 24
at Pingree School, South Hamilton
Pingree (5-1)
Hamden Hall (4-2)
Scoring Summary
P- Jaylon Richardson 51 pass from Hudson Weidman (Trevor Payne kick)
P- Mekhi Taylor 8 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
P- Payne 22 field goal
P- Matt Theriault 18 run (Payne kick)
P- Chris Colby 65 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
P- Colby 6 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
H- Nick Tuccinardi 7 run (Ethan Coady rush)
H- Coady 2 run (Coady rush)
H- Qeanu Johnson 82 pass from Coady (Caden Hillier rush)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Pingree -- Matt Theriault 11-50, Hudson Weidman 6-8, Fransisco Morales 3-1; Hamden Hall -- Ethan Coady 12-87, Caden Hillier 11-65, Nick Tuccinardi 2-12.
PASSING: Pingree -- Weidman 12-20-234-4-0; Hamden Hall -- Coady 10-16-198-1-1.
RECEIVING: Pingree -- Chris Colby 4-123, Jaylon Richardson 2-68, Mekhi Taylor 4-31, Theriault 2-12; Hamden Hall -- Qeanu Johnson 2-97, Elijah Light 4-58, Hillier 1-22, Jordan Vermiglio 1-11, Tyler Gibson 1-5, Mark Schoonmaker 1-5.