SOUTH HAMILTON — It was senior night at the Pingree School Friday evening, and the Highlanders' boys basketball team couldn't have treated fans with a more exciting game.
Hosting Phillips Andover — a NEPSAC Class A program — Pingree got off to a sluggish start from the field but rebounded in a big way in the second half. They trailed by double-digits at the break and saw that deficit increase to as many as 16 early in the second half before stepping on the gas and eventually taking the lead.
It all came down to the final minute, and unfortunately, the opposition made one more play than Pingree did in crunch time to secure a 63-60 road win.
"I think this night meant so much to (the seniors) and at the beginning of the game they had butterflies out there," said Pingree coach Steve Gibbs. "You could see at times they were not able to cleanly catch the basketball and just weren't playing their game. It really came down to the enormity of the night.
"But once we started playing our game which was running the ball, up-tempo, the whole game changed. The guys never gave up for one second whatsoever and fought like champions; but sometimes you don't lose, the other team just wins, and it was one of those kinds of games."
The game's momentum swing seemed to have occurred just before the halftime buzzer. Felix Kloman (team-high 20 points) pulled up from about 10 feet behind the 3-point arc and drilled it, helping Pingree draw within 10 points (33-23) at recess.
But led by Penn State commit Dallion Johnson (17 points) and sophomore big man Emmanuel Momah (18 points), Andover kept their distance early in the second half. A switch from man-to-man defense to zone helped the Highlanders get some stops, and a 3-ball from Dillon Smith (14 points) then sparked a Pingree run. Ensuing buckets from Cleto Chol (9 points), Harrison Greenslade and Kloman soon tied things up at 52.
Kloman rode that wave, swiping a steal near mid court and going all the way in untouched for a two-handed slam and his team's first lead at 54-52. It was nip and tuck from there, with a Momah dunk in the paint giving Andover a 3-point lead late. Adam Albren drilled a deep, contested 3-ball to cut it back to two with six seconds left, and Kloman had a decent look from near mid court at the regulation buzzer, but it wasn't meant to be.
Still, it was a valiant effort against a strong, highly recruited squad, and a good tune-up tilt heading into the Eastern Independent League playoffs.
"I told the guys after the game that even in defeat I thought they wore their uniforms very proudly," said Gibbs. "It was one of those games that they're going to look back on down the road and look back fondly on how they played."
Phillips Andover 63, Pingree 60
at Pingree School
Pingree 23 37
Phillips Andover 33 30
Pingree: Felix Kloman 8-3-20, Dillon Smith 4-4-14, Adam Albren 3-0-7, Cleto Chol 4-1-9, Connor Smith 1-0-2, Harrison Latimer 1-2-4, Harrison Greenslade 2-0-4.
Andover: Emmanuel Momah 7-3-18, Dallion Johnson 5-4-17, Noah Dinkins 4-2-11, Henry Meyers 2-2-8, Samuel Kumler 3-0-7, Nicholas Thomas 1-0-2.
Halftime: 33-20, Phillips Andover
3-pointers: P, D. Smith 2, Kloman; PA, Johnson 3, Meyers 2, Momah, Dinkins, Kumler
Records: Pingree 12-9; Phillips Andover 12-10
