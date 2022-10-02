SOUTH HAMILTON — Since beginning their 18-game winning streak nearly three full years ago — October 5, 2019, to be precise — the Pingree football team has blown out the majority of their foes.
During this stretch, the Highlanders have won by an average of 19 1/2 points a contest. They've had a 42-point victory, four more by 30 points or more and, with just five exceptions, have beaten every team on their schedule by double digits.
Proctor Academy came to the Pingree campus Saturday night intent on not only being another checkmark on the Highlanders' victory tour, but with visions of ending the streak altogether. And they might have had a chance to do so if the hosts didn't come up clutch when it mattered most.
Captain Jaylon Richardson hauled in the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Pingree limited the Hornets to just three offensive plays totaling zero yards over the final 12 minutes, resulting in a satisfying 21-14 victory.
"Everyone knew this was going to be a close game," said junior two-way end Jayden DelTorchio, who had a second quarter touchdown reception. "Coming out of it with a win will help propel us forward."
"In terms of sheer talent," added head coach Mike Flynn, "Proctor's one of the best teams we've played. They've got Division 1 guys, real playmakers, guys who can hit and guys who are huge in the line. For us to dominate up front, have other guys making huge catches at key times, we ran the ball fantastically ... I'm really happy for the boys with this win."
Starting with 2:05 left in the third quarter, Pingree had the football for 26 of the evening's final 29 plays.
After Richardson's 25-yard scoring catch from quarterback Hudson Weidman and Chris Colby's extra point gave the hosts the lead back, Proctor ran three plays before having to punt the ball back. The Highlanders then used up the final 7:26 of game clock by converting four first downs — none bigger than when the Hornets were whistled for roughing the passer on 3rd-and-long.
Junior running back Matt Theriault, who finished with a game-high 148 yards rushing on 18 carries, followed the zone blocks of his offensive line — from left to right, juniors Sam English and Teo Mahon, senior center Quinn Glencross, junior Chris Jimenez, senior captain Theo Batchelder at right tackle, and DelTorchio at tight end — to great success.
"'Tank' was really so clutch for us," DelTorchio, referring to Theriault by his nickname, said. (His own team nickname is 'Boop'). "He always knows what to do; for him it's like clockwork. Defenders come at him one way, he knows to go the other way."
Batchelder, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound two-way force, and DelTorchio (6-4, 215 lbs.) had two outstanding 1-on-1 battles against massive Proctor linemen. Batchelder battled fellow big man Liric Harris (6-3, 290 lbs.) in the trenches all game, while DelTorchio gave up more than 100 pounds but certainly no quarter against gigantic UConn-bound defensive end Toriyan Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound behemoth.
Pingree wasted no time in getting started. After a 36-yard kickoff return by Mekhi Taylor put them at the Proctor 49-yard line, Theriault took a toss left and didn't stop running until he hit paydirt.
"We worked on that play all week, and I had a great feeling it would work," said Flynn. "Tank took it and just busted it."
They scored again early in the second quarter, finishing off an impressive seven-play, 92-yard march when Weidman (13-for-23, 168 yards) got a nice block from Theriault before finding DelTorchio in the left corner of the end zone. Theriault's 2-point rush increased the Pingree lead to 14-0.
But Proctor responded with a methodical 17-play, 71-yard scoring drive, punctuated by Jack Poirier's 4-yard TD catch. The ensuing kick sliced the Hornets' deficit in half with 4.9 seconds before the break.
With Pingree driving for another score in the third quarter, speedy New Mexico native Ex Ayers stepped in front of a Weidman pass in the end zone and turned on the jets, speeding 102 yards up the left sideline for the tying score.
Marblehead native Jackson Downey, a senior strong safety for Proctor who will play at Division 1 UNH, picked off Weidman on his team's next series. Downey had a terrific game, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles and two forced fumbles in addition to his pick.
Another local, running back Gabe Copeland of Beverly, had a team-high 73 yards rushing on 10 carries
The Highlanders hit the road for the first time in 2022 when they play at Canterbury — whom they defeated in overtime of last year's Mark Conroy NEPSAC Bowl, 34-33). "We'll be ready," said DelTorchio.
Pingree 21, Proctor 14
at Pingree School, South Hamilton
Proctor (1-1);0;7;7;0;14
Pingree (2-0);6;8;0;7;21
Scoring summary
Pin-Matt Theriault 49 run (kick failed)
Pin-Jayden DelTorchio 10 pass from Hudson Weidman (Theriault rush)
Pr-Jack Poirier 4 pass from Mark Rodeo (Andy Warren kick)
Pr-Ex Ayers 102 interception return (Warren kick)
Pin-Jaylon Richardson 25 pass from Weidman (Chris Colby kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Proctor — Gabe Copeland 10-73, Jackson Downey 2-12, Mark Rodeo 3-7, Jack Poirier 2-(15); Pingree — Matt Theriault 18-148, Hudson Weidman 5-21, Francisco Morales 1-9, Jaylon Richardson 1-1.
PASSING: Proctor — Rodeo 6-18-68-1-1; Pingree — Wediman 13-23-168-2-2.
RECEIVING: Proctor — Ex Ayers 5-65, Poirier 1-4, Copeland 1-(-1); Pingree — Chris Colby 3-58, Richardson 3-44, Jayden DelTorchio 2-30, Taylor Mekhi 2-26, Theriault 2-10.