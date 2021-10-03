If a team that’s only lost two games since 2018 and hoisted a New England Bowl championship trophy at the end of the most recent season could possibly have a monkey on its back, then the Pingree School football team got rid of theirs on Saturday.
Beating St. Paul’s was the only thing the Highlanders hadn’t done since coach Mike Flynn took over. On the road, Pingree took care of that piece of business with a resounding 34-6 Evergreen League victory in Concord, New Hampshire.
QB Hudson Weidman both threw and rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight game to make sure his team started the year 2-0. He found a reliable connection with receiver Chris Colby, who was making his first appearance in a Highlander uniform, and hauled in six catches for 131 yards.
Weidman tossed a 1-yard TD to tight end Jayden DelTorchio for an early lead and his Colby with a 70-yard bomb as Pingree scored on two of its first three possessions.
The lead was 19-0 by halftime thanks to a 17-yard scoring strike from Weidman to Colby and Pingree’s defense did the rest. The Highlanders got a stop on a long St. Paul’s drive to start the third quarter to take momentum for good and got two interceptions in the second half: One from defensive lineman Theo Batchelder and the other from Weidman.
Matt Theriault ran for 96 yards in all and broke off a 49-yard TD run in the third quarter that effectively put the game away. Alex Theriault caught the other TD pass from Weidman, who completed 12-of-15 for 169 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Nico Mangano had a great showing for Pingree in the trenches while DelTorchio did a greta job at defensive end. Jack Feeks, Aman Patel and Jaylon Richardson also played well defensively and Matt Theriault came up with 3 1/2 sacks.
St. Paul’s hadn’t lost since the 2017 season, going unbeaten and beating Pingree in a 2018 postseason bowl and topping the Highlanders in regular season competition in 2019 with both teams going on to win bowl games.