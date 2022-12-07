SOUTH HAMILTON — It was opening day of the varsity basketball season at Pingree Wednesday, with the girls playing the first game of a doubleheader. Dana Hall was late arriving, and by the time the game began after giving the Dragons extra opportunity to warm-up, the Highlanders were raring to go.
Captain Sam Jones got the ball rolling with two quick layups and the Highlanders never took their foot off the pedal en route to a decisive 54-20 win.
“Our (New England championship) girls soccer and field hockey teams had so much success this fall that we wanted to get off on the right foot,” said Highlander head coach Dave Latimer. “The girls were ready to see someone in an opposing color shirt because they were sick of going up against their teammates.”
Pingree jumped out to a 6-0 start before Dana Hall clawed their way back in, cutting the home team’s lead to 12-9 after the first eight minutes. The contest was ultimately decided in the middle quarters when the smothering Highlander defense held the visitors to just four points in each quarter.
Junior Bella Vaz led all scorers with 16 points for Pingree and senior captain Emily Norton was also in double figures with 13.
The 3-point shot was a huge weapon with Norton canning four and Vaz three. In all, the Highlanders hit nine from downtown.
“We had a lot of injuries last year and didn’t have the kind of season we had hoped for,” said Jones, a guard from Beverly. “I’m not usually looking to shoot, but when I had the opportunity early I was able to put our team in the lead.
“We had the day off from school, and the whole team came in early to get ready for this game. We were all anxious to get going.”
At halftime Pingree had things well under control with a 14-point cushion (27-13) after its defense gave up only two buckets the entire second quarter. It was a similar story in the third with Vaz, Norton, and Lyla Campbell (7 points) leading the offense while the defense continuing to be aggressive and use speed to create scoring opportunities.
“Vaz and Norton are two of the best shooters around,” said Latimer. “Jones provided leadership, and (freshman) Kiki Gable and (seniors) Maddie Landers and Sophia Lopez came off the bench to contribute.”
The defense was able to tie up Dana Hall players and either steal or create jump balls. Pingree completely stifled the opposition, resulting in several shot clock violations.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we work well together,” said Vaz, who is from Danvers. “Defense leads to offense, and everybody will dive on the floor for the ball, even the shortest girl. We used the trap to get them off their guard, and it worked well. I just try to impact the game in any way I can. I love to shoot,and it’s great when the 3’s are going in.”
Pingree 54, Dana Hall 20
at Pingree Field House, South Hamilton
DANA HALL: Goncanes 0-0-0, Coveland 2-0-4, Depina 1-0-3, Jones 1-0-2, Adams 0-1-1, Faduabagsbe 0-0-0, Gallagher 1-0-2, Acevedo 0-0-0, Hollan 3-2-8, Alcantora 0-0-0, Soucy 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-20
PINGREE: Gable 1-0-3, Landers 1-1-3, Jones 2-0-4, Norton 4-1-13, Lopez 2-0-4, Nelson 1-0-2, Shields 1-0-2, Campbell 3-0-7, Hughes 0-0-0, Vaz 6-1-16.Totals 21-3-54
3-Point Shots: Dana Hall — Depina & Pingree — Norton (4), Vaz (3),Campbell, Gable
Halftime: Pingree 27-13
Records: Dana Hall 0-1, Pingree 1-0
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN