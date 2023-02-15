SOUTH HAMILTON — It was Senior Night at Pingree on Thursday and before the girls hoop team tipped off against visiting Bancroft, the Highlanders honored six outstanding multi-sport athletes.
The field house was brightly decorated with blue, green and silver balloons along with large pictures of the girls. After presenting Maddie Landers, Sophia Lopez, Cameron Traveis and captains Sam Jones, Tori Farrell and Emily Norton with flowers, it didn't take long for Pingree to build up an 11-0 lead by nailing three quick treys.
Norton drained a triple to open the scoring and Lopez followed with two in a row in what was an explosive 30-point first eight minutes for the hosts. On the other end, the Highlanders held the visitors from Worcester to just five points during that span.
By halftime, Pingree had built its lead to an insurmountable 37 points, cruising to the finish line from there for a convincing 83-32 victory.
"This win on Senior Night was awesome," said Farrell, who missed time earlier in the season with a leg injury. "Every single player on the team brings something to the table. It's been a really fun season."
"We worked hard over the summer and have been getting together a lot to shoot," added Norton. "We've been playing well as a team and have come to trust each other. It's a lot of fun, but once the game starts our focus is on winning."
Four of the six Pingree seniors are starters and control the floor. Junior Bella Vaz came off the bench to lead all scorers with 17, and Farrell was right behind her with 16.
The Highlanders like to run and gun; when a shot didn't fall they pounced on the rebound and scored on a put back. They were unselfish all game, moving the ball around to find the open player and totally dominated the boards at both ends.
"We lost a close one, 60-57 to Philips Andover last Saturday," said Pingree head coach Dave Latimer. "One of the big differences was our failure on the defensive boards which was unusual because we've been a good rebounding team all season. It was good to see us get them in this game."
Latimer rotated girls in and out all game, and no matter who he put on the court the scoring went on. The Highlanders employed a very effective pressure defense that resulted in numerous steals and turnovers. They also distributed the ball well. Lopez contributed nine points while Hannah Shields and Jones each had eight.
Pingree had no trouble getting into the paint, either, driving to the hoop at will. The beat went on in the third quarter when they opened up a 50-point lead. In addition to some easy layups they drained 10 bombs on the evening.
"I've been coaching for 12 years, six with the boys and now six with the girls," said Latimer. "This is a special team, and I'm going to miss all of our fantastic seniors. I've been with a lot of these girls since middle school, and some even from the fourth grade. I am so proud of them for their hard work and what they've done."
Now 15-5, Pingree will get right back at it with a clash at Lexington Christian Academy Thursday afternoon before a big home game with BB&N on Saturday. The regular season is winding down, but the EIL playoffs are coming up quick.
"The top four seeds have a home playoff game, and we're hoping to be one of them," said Latimer. "We're right in the mix, and it will depend on how we do the rest of the way. Bancroft is not a bad team (10-11) but they had to play in Rhode Island last night and then make the trip here so they were probably worn out."
Pingree 83, Bancroft 32
at Pingree Field House, South Hamilton
Bancroft — Lopez 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, K. Baglio 2-7-11, Coughlin 3-0-8, Hadad 3-3-9, Baird 0-0-0, Salman 0-0-0, M. Baglio 0-0-0, Whitney 0-0-0. Totals: 10-10-32
Pingree — Gable 3-0-6, Taveis 1-0-3, Landers 5-0-10, Jones 4-0-8, Norton 2-0-6, Lopez 3-0-9, Shields 3-0-8, Vaz 8-0-17, Donovan 0-0-0, Farrell 7-1-16. Totals: 36-1-83
Halftime: 48-11, Pingree
3-Pointers: B— Coughlin (2); P — Lopez (3), Norton (2), Shields (2), Traveis, Farrell, Vaz.
Records: Bancroft 10-11; Pingree 15-5