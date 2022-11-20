After last week's quarterfinal victory, Pingree goalkeeper Maggie Warner said she wouldn't plan on anything other than bringing the Class B New England championship trophy back to the school's South Hamilton campus.
Mission accomplished.
The top-seeded Highlanders dropped Lawrence Academy, 3-0, in the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class B final Sunday afternoon at the Rivers School. It's Pingree's first New England title since 2016, fourth overall and is ever satisfying for the seniors that lost in this championship round in both 2019 and 2021.
Freshman Kayla Smyrnios netted the game-winner Sunday in the 36th minute after a beautiful through-ball from senior captain Maddie Landers. Just four minutes after halftime, Smyrnios returned the favor with a feed and Landers uncorked a blast that went over the LA keeper and under the bar to double the lead, 2-0.
Hannah Jenkins had the game's final goal, assisted by Cat Watrous, with 14 minutes left. Warner and her backline were perfect not just in this game, but in the entire Eastern Independent League and NEPSAC playoffs and finished the season with nine consecutive shutouts.
Pingree (22-2-1) had to win on back-to-back days to take the title. Saturday at home in the semi's, head coach Doc Simpson's crew outlasted Dexter Southfield in double overtime with Watrous scored on a beautiful corner kick that bent home midway through the second OT (NEPSAC games are contested under silver goal rules).
Captain Avery DePiero had an immense weekend defensively for Pingree, as did Lauren Collins. Allie Donovan, Lizzy Gaffney and Maddie O'Connor also excelled.