HAMILTON — The sun shined bright at the Pingree School Wednesday afternoon as numerous spring sports teams held their Senior Day festivities.
One of those, the Highlanders' girls tennis program, made the most of their farewell match by sweeping past an inexperienced Academy at Penguin Hall group, 5-0.
The Highlanders dropped just a single game across the board, cruising to another triumph in a season full of them. Now, with one match remaining against Concord Academy on Friday, Pingree has the chance to finish a spectacular campaign with just one loss on its record.
"We had a very close loss on Saturday against the best team in the league (Winsor School), and really that was like a league championship," said head coach Eric Olson. "But overall I feel like everyone's a winner because we were all able to play and compete — and it really felt normal for the most part."
In Wednesday's home finale, it was the usual suspects bringing home victories.
Standout senior Katherine Silacci (of Marblehead) won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, while junior Catherine Curry and sophomore Phoebe Thorne (Wenham) won by the same scores at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles action, seniors Anna Souter (Marblehead) and her partner Kelly Blundin (Beverly) dropped the opening game, then won 12 straight for a 6-1, 6-0 decision. The No. 2 tandem of seniors Melina Kaniclides and Ally Fleming (Manchester) took a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
While the aforementioned players didn't always win their matches in such dominant fashion this spring, they did come out on top more often than not.
Not only was it a tight knit group, but the Highlanders also possessed veteran leadership from their six seniors and plenty of skill through and through. Silacci and Souter served as irreplaceable fourth-year captains, while fellow 12th graders Blundin, Fleming, Kaniclides and Caroline Mascott all more than did their part.
"All six seniors have been with the program for all four years, and five of them have been on varsity since their freshmen year," said Olson. "The top three players have been anchoring singles and doubles for years. It's a unique group in that they play quite aggressively, which is unusual at times at this level. They're so fun to watch and they leave it all on the court."
Silacci in particular was a reliable force at No. 1 for the past few seasons. A competitor and student of the game at Northeast Tennis in Middleton during the offseason, Silacci — who represented Pingree in this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award competition —went 12-2 as a sophomore for Pingree before missing out on her junior season, taking home Salem News all-star status in the process.
"She really thinks through points very well and is very good at analyzing her opponents' strengths and weaknesses," Olson said of Silacci. "She's not really flashy but is able to wear down an opponent with good angles and will ultimately wind up at the net, where she's a great volleyer. She only lost a small handful of matches against top teams; just an all-around utility player with no weakness."
At No. 2 singles, Curry has been a steady performer and has already been named a captain for next season. She'll take over the top singles slot next spring while Thorne — who had the best individual record on the team this year — will comfortably slide up to No. 2.
Olson and Co. will certainly miss their senior class, including Blundin and Kaniclides whom Olson says were "always in the thick of it and always played with smiles on their faces", but the future remains bright for the talented program.