SOUTH HAMILTON — For the first time since May of 2014, a Pingree School boys lacrosse season ended without a McCoy Cup championship.
That, however, was nothing the Highlanders could control; which a shortened prep school season was played this spring, there will be no accompanying playoffs — and thus no opportunity for Pingree to win its sixth consecutive New England Small School title.
But they still ended their season in style Wednesday, getting goals from seven different players in a 15-9 triumph over visiting Buckingham, Browne & Nichols. It was the team's sixth straight win to close out the season.
Junior attackmen Hudson Durant and Jack Feeks both had three goals and two assists, senior midfielder Enzo Caruso and junior middie Jack Feeks each had two goals and three assists, and senior captain Hogan Rose finished with two tallies and two helpers.
"It was all about getting the offense to start clicking for us in the second half of the season," said veteran Pingree head coach Kevin Tersolo, who wrapped up the season with an 8-4 record.
"Our attackmen started to dodge and create more offense, and guys started finishing their shots. We created a lot of opportunities for ourselves, which is why we went from averaging about six goals a game to 12-14 goals these last half-dozen games. Plus, the defense really stepped up during that time, too."
Senior goaltender Clayton Smith made nine saves and long pole Kyle McCarthy, a senior captain, paced a defensive effort that saw the Highlanders win 15 of the game's final 20 faceoffs (thanks to captain Hazen Pike and McCarthy).
Sophomore middie Riley McClure added a pair of goals for Pingree, with junior attack Charlie Faldi adding one of his own in addition to two assists. Both Pike and junior middie Grady Smith chipped in with solo assists.
What we preach is getting the best possible shot — and being patient enough to get that best possible shot," said Tersolo. "That's what happened down the stretch for us. The way we run our motion offense, the team got their flow down and started finding guys for the best possible shot."
A half-dozen seniors — middie Mikey Pratt, McCarthy, Smith, Rose, Caruso and Pike — played their final games in Blue-and-Green Wednesday before heading off to greener pastures. During their three on-field seasons with Pingree, the club went a combined 43-9 with two New England championships.
"Our seniors are tough and resilient," said Tersolo. "They're mentally tough, which is a huge part of our program. We try to prepare our players for the next level, and that next level is as much about being mentally tough as it is physically tough. This group is both. They never broke down."