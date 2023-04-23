SOUTH HAMILTON — With their fellow midfielder and the team's leading scorer, Sean Stevens, ruled out for the second half of Saturday's clash due to a shoulder injury, Riley McClure and Mekhi Taylor got together before the third quarter started to share a similar mindset.
"We both agreed it was time for us to step up, get the job done and finish it together," said the 17-year-old McClure.
Career best days from McClure (7 goals) and Taylor (6) allowed them to do just that, powering the Highlanders to a dozen second half goals en route to a 19-9 thrashing of visiting St. Paul's School.
Now 9-1 on the season, Pingree played what head coach Kevin Tersolo termed "four full quarters for the first time all season". Its offense was patient in rotating, recovering and waiting for the right looks and using up the 80-second shot clock before placing their shots precisely.
Its defense — particularly Jack Broderick, Francisco Morales, and captain Cam Dick — got much more physical after the break to help negate the Pelicans' offense, pushing them off the line to great success. And Pingree faceoff ace Colin McLoy, after winning just four draws in the first half, flipped the switch and captured 13-of-17 in the second half against Bryan Folsom of St. Paul's.
"We've had some incredible wins this season against Middlesex, Thayer and Brewster, but even in those games we really only played two quarters of strong lacrosse," said Tersolo, noting that his team's wings were also key to the second half faceoff success and subsequent possession time after time. "That's what makes this one so special. Even after Sean Stevens (3 goals, 2 assists before his injury) went down, all the guys picked up their play and made all the necessary adjustments that we needed."
McClure and Taylor both had three assists each as well, giving them 10 and 9 points, respectively. McClure now has 18 goals and 31 points in 10 games, with Taylor close behind (16 goals, 28 points).
"Patience was a big key for us," said the 18-year-old Taylor. "It's something we've really been trying to improve on all season. With three talented middies in Sean, Riley and myself, sometimes that can be tough. But today that patience allowed us to put up 19 goals on a very talented team."
"We were able to move the ball a lot quarter to the backside and get those 1-on-1 matchups," acknowledged McClure.
Up by just two (7-5) after a back-and-forth first half, Pingree exploded with eight tallies in the third quarter to just one from the visitors from New Hampshire. They didn't stop over the final 12 minutes, either, adding four more scores. Taylor and McClure both had five goals in the second half; attackman Bodie Cannata nabbed the other two for the hosts.
Jamie Book, a defensive middie who stepped in for the injured Stevens in the second half alongside McClure and Taylor. "He's not as experienced, but Jamie has a ton of talent and fit right in," said Taylor.
Freshman Matt Tersolo also scored and added two assists for Pingree; other assists went to Cannata (2), Quinn Donovan (2), and Jake Hiltz. Max Becker, the team's sophomore goalie, had another strong game with 15 saves.