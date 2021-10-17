Saturday's bus ride out to Wilbraham was another business trip for the Pingree football team. And take care of business, they did.
The unbeaten Highlanders (4-0) took down Wilbraham and Monson, 37-21, by racking up 30 points in the first half and never looking back.
QB Hudson Wediman threw for 140 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 33-yard TD run among his 72 rushing yards. Big tight end Jayden DelTorchio caught a 5-yard TD pass on Pingree's first series and after a big defensive stand, captain Jack Feeks took a 49-yard pass from Weidman to the house for a quick 14-0 lead.
Another scoring strike to DelTorchio (this one from 10 yards out) made it 21-0.
Pingree's special teams got in on the act when Aman Patel blocked a punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Bodie Cannata then ran for his first varsity touchdown and the rout was on.
Francisco Morales had 101 rushing yards on 11 jaunts to help the Highlanders move the chains and kill the clock after halftime. DelTorchio led all receivers with four grabs for 58 yards in addition to five defensive sacks, Chris Colby made all five of his extra points and captain Nico Mangano was a beast on defense with four tackles-for-loss.
Pingree has now won 11 straight dating back to late September of 2019.