SOUTH HAMILTON — All year long, the Pingree girls soccer team’s manta has been ‘keep rowing the boat’ — and now the Highlanders are rowing their way into the New England Prep School Athletic Conference Final Four.
The top-seed in the Class B playoffs, Pingree blanked Cushing Academy, 2-0, under the lights on its South Hamilton campus Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. It was, remarkably, the team’s 20th victory of the season and seventh consecutive shutout.
“We’re going to fight. We’re going to row that boat — that’s been our message all season,” said captain Maggie Warner, the goalkeeper who has kept the sheet clean 14 times this fall.
Pingree (20-2-1), which fell in the Class B title game in both 2019 and ‘21, will host Dexter Southfield in the semifinals in Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday’s New England championship game hosted by the Rivers School in Weston.
One of the vocal keepers on the North Shore, Warner directed the traffic in front of her all night in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win. She wasn’t just barking instructions to the defense, but to the mids for angles of attack as well and helped keep Pingree calm when things got heated in the second half.
“I’m the ultimate hype woman,” Warner said. “I do everything I can for this team. I’ve got an amazing front line so my big thing is to stay engaged and keep us organized.”
Seven minutes into the second half, behind the play, Pingree’s All-American midfielder Maddie Landers got tangled up with a Cushing player who then retaliated. Despite heavy protests from the Pingree side, both players were assessed red cards and the game continued 10-on-10; Pingree plans to appeal to have the card rescinded so Landers could potentially play on Saturday.
“It’s hard to be happy about the win because of that,” Warner admitted, “but we’re going to let it fuel our fire. We don’t plan on going anywhere this weekend without that trophy.”
Already ahead 1-0 at the time, the Highlanders put all kinds of pressure on Cushing over the next few minutes. They finally doubled the lead when Lizzy Gaffney’s cross into the box found Kayla Smyrnios, whose boot went off a Penguin player and into the cage with 31 minutes remaining.
“Kayla’s been on a little bit of a tear,” said Pingree coach Doc Simpson. “She’s only 14. It takes a little while to get comfortable, get used to playing at this level against 17- and 18-year-olds and she’s been doing a great job up top going back and forth with Allie (Donovan).”
Pingree certainly had the better of the possession and the chances. Cat Watrous was very dangerous on the wings, creating chances and space with her speed for both Donovan and Gaffney. It was Hanna Jenkins that gave Pingree the lead when she finished from the near side at the 19 minute mark of the opening half.
“We might have been a little jittery up top, but that’s tournament nerves,” said Simpson. “Overall, I think we played a pretty good game.”
Captain Avery DePiero had a tremendous game at center back and Maddie O’Connor and Lauren Collins also played well defensively. Warner made seven stops: Her two toughest tests came in succession with 22 minutes left in regulation and she smothered both.
“It’s a different game for her because she plays at such a high level,” said Simpson, whose keeper excels at playing the ball up quickly with either her feet or a quick toss. “Sometimes you don’t get to see that because she’s not that busy, but she’s awesome with her feet, hands and communication. We can always rely on her.”