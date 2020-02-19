Boxford's Alana Richardson, a junior at the Pingree School, has been selected for the 2020 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team for field hockey, earning a position on the team for the second consecutive time.
Richardson, a midfielder who had 22 goals and 29 assists for a North Shore-best 73 points for the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Class C champion Highlanders last fall, joined 32 other talented young athletes when they began training last Friday in Chula Vista, Calif.
They'll also do so alongside other women’s Junior National Teams in Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C. from March 27–29. Their final training camp will be held in Maryland from April 10–12 before beginning their England Tour set from April 29–May 4.
The team’s roster was decided after an extensive 72-hour evaluation process at the U.S. Rise Junior National Camp in late January.
Richardson has helped guide Pingree to three consecutive Eastern Independent League crowns during her time in high school. In all three of those seasons, she has been selected as the EIL's Player of the Year. This past season, she was also chosen as NEPSAC Class C Player of the Year, National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region and Second Team All-American.
Additionally, Richardson was named to the USA Regional Futures Team for four consecutive years.
