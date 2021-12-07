While most North Shore high school winter sports teams have only been practicing a week, those at the Pingree School in South Hamilton are already into their regular seasons.
It's a welcome change from a year ago for the Highlanders, when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an extremely shortened practice and game schedule for those squads along with many rule changes.
"It feels awesome to be back on a regular schedule," said boys hockey coach Dan Gordon, a 2004 Pingree graduate who was previously an assistant at Endicott College. "Last year was tough on everybody not just as far as athletics, but for the students academically as well. We had to practice in cohorts and couldn't be in the locker room together as a team.
"I'm so glad we're able to get the whole team together again, although I realize changes had to be made in 2020 to keep everyone safe."
The Highlanders play in the highly competitive Division 1 New England Prep School Ice Hockey Association (NEPSIHA) and are a member of the Holt Hockey Conference. Gordon, who played professionally in Europe, is now in his second season, having begun in 2019-20.
"We scrimmaged Berwick and the kids were really into it," said Gordon. "We only had six games last year so they were very excited to get the season going."
Pingree, which plays its home opener Wednesday vs. Berwick after starting the season with three road games, has senior forward Michael Lynch of Stoneham as its captain. Defensemen Cody Plaza of Danvers and Tommy Tavenner of Andover are the aternate captains. Other key players are goalie Matt Cusolito, a senior from Wenham; senior defenseman Bryce Bedard from Georgetown; and sophomore forwards Quinn Moses of Ipswich and Ryan Kavanagh from Wakefield.
"We're a pretty young team with 13 freshmen, so we're going to rely on our seniors for leadership," said Gordon.
Girls basketball had a perfect record for Pingree a year ago, but unfortunately it was only 3-0. Coach Dave Latimer's team dispatched all three opponents by double digits in games against tough ISL programs Governor Academy, BB&N, and Thayer.
"It feels great to be back after last year," said Latimer. "I'm looking forward to this one with, a really fun group that loves competing with each other and plays a super competitive schedule. We go up against many of the top players and teams in New England playing in Class A NEPSAC."
Seniors Lexi Garcia, a guard, and wing Avery Robillard captain the team.
Latimer, whose team plays at Dana Hall Wednesday, said the Highlanders have an extremely deep roster. "We have multiple threats on offense and press entire game with high defensive pressure," he said.
There's excitement around the girls hockey team that got underway hosting the annual Pingree Tournament last Saturday.
"It feels excellent to be back," said veteran head coach Jim MacLaughlin. "There's a lot of noticeable energy on the ice at practice as the girls are truly excited and appreciative to be back for a full season."
Captains are senior defenseman Gaby Nagahama and senior forward Isabel Small.
Returning players that will help the Highlanders include forwards Zarenna Sawyer, Elena McCloskey, Ceci Herriman, Phoebe Thorne, Ashley Small, and Sadie Canelli. Maddy Santosousso, a junior, is the goalie.
"The team has depth at forward and defense along with youth," said MacLaughlin, whose club hits the road to face Newton Country Day Wednesday. "It will be interesting to see what develops over a full season, but hopefully contend for the EIL title in February."
Steve Gibbs has coached the boys basketball team since 2003-04, having led the Highlanders to five Eastern Independent League championships and one New England title.
Always a front runner in the EIL, Pingree has finished either first or second in league playfor the last 17 years, and Gibbs makes sure non-league games are against stiff competition. The Highlanders opened the season on Saturday night with a 59-41 victory over Groton Academy.
"Last year we only had three scrimmages and no official games, so for the players this was like Christmas came early," said Gibbs, whose team plays at Dexter Southfield Wednesday. "The feeling was one of exuberance after two years between games. They didn't need a pep talk from Knute Rockne to be ready."
Senior captains are point guard/wing Trevor Gibbs, center Emile Rijo, and point guard Elijah Roberts. Gibbs said it's great to be back in a routine.
"Last year was really hard on parents, players, students, and coaches alike," said Gibbs. "Having no fall or winter activities except for some practices was hard. It felt great to be able to have our first game, and the kids were flying around. The energy was outstanding."