Pingree's Chol transfers to Proctor; poised for breakout season

Not many high school basketball players on the North Shore boast the physical attributes and athleticism of Cleto Chol.
At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, the Salem resident has the size to bang in the paint offensively and protect the rim at the other end.
Still just 16 years old, Chol's game remains raw. But after an intense summer of training both on his body and on-floor skill set, the former Pingree standout is eager and ready to take his game to the next level.
After spending his first two high school campaigns as a member of the Highlanders, Chol has taken his talents to Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H. this fall.
"What it comes down to is this: a lot of players kind of talk the talk, but he really walks the walk," said Chol's former coach at Pingree, Steve Gibbs.
"What separates him from a lot of players is he's going to search for any way to enhance his basketball game. He got bigger and stronger this past summer, worked on his face up game, footwork, agility, all of it. So when you combine him being a stronger athlete and being able to fine tune his skills, he's going to a problem for Class A prep schools this coming season."
New moves already paying off
It wasn't a decision Chol took lightly, but it appears to be the right move for a number of reasons.
For one, his younger brother Chris, a 6-foot-4 14-year-old, will be a freshman for the Hornets this fall and is also a hoop head. In addition, Chol's mother was elected as Governor of her home village in Sudan and will be headed there for three years. He and his brother attending (and boarding) at Proctor together will make things easier on their father back home in Salem, he said.
Perhaps most importantly, transferring schools allows the older Chol to reclassify as a sophomore and work on his game at the high school level for an extra year.
"There was just a lot of good factors that prompted me to come here," said Chol, referring to Proctor. "As far as the team, they're really young, with a lot of underclassmen and I believe no seniors. So I can come here and be one of the main options while also spending time with my brother and helping him get better."
While Chol had his moments at Pingree, he was constantly honing his skills and following the lead of veteran players above him such as Felix Kloman and Harrison Latimer. Nearly one year later, he's primed for a breakout season with his new team — and much of that can be attributed to his offseason workout regimen.
During the spring and summer months, Chol put countless hours in with Zach Zegarowski, who has a full outdoor court at his home in Hamilton. Not only did Zegarowski push him to his limits, but his son, Marcus Zegarowski (a preseason second-team All-American selection for Creighton University) joined in on some of the sessions, too.
"Zach was trying to get me on the wing more, get my handle nice and tight, and get my decision making better," said Chol. "It's working really well because I've played some scrimmages at Proctor already and I'm starting to be able to put it all into play. Moving quicker, not jumping when I pass, being patient, keeping my handle tight ... it's all helped me come a long way.
"And then Marcus; he's already playing at the college level, so a lot of the stuff he told me was game-related. He's a modern player and he's just telling me like, 'This is how it's going to be when you get to college. If you do this, then that's going to be stopped. But if you do this move, it's going to be unstoppable', that sort of thing. It was really helpful and I can't wait to put it all to work.
'Sensational thirst'
Chol has also spent many hours working on his shot, something he feels can be a real threat. Considering the way teams and individual players are approaching the game today, having a reliable jumper will jolt Chol up the ladder in terms of recruitment.
"My shots looking better than it ever has," said Chol. "It's one of the first things I look for now, pulling up off the dribble, and I believe I'm a lot more lethal in that aspect now. I'm a lot more of a threat with the ball in my hand than I was in my earlier years."
In addition to the many workouts at the Zegarowski's, Chol has also trained with So Elite Basketball's Majak Wenyin. Through that, Chol was able to compete at a camp in Tennessee and get his name out there. He delivered, and so far has been in contact with the likes of Boston University, Missouri, North Dakota State and Providence, while getting an offer from Bryant University.
"The reason why Cleto is going to go on and be a star in high school and college is because he really has this sensational thirst to become the best player of all time," said Gibbs. "He won't stop until he becomes an All-American; I truly believe that."
Chol is already on campus at Proctor and has been working with the team every day, both in the weight room and on the court, in hopes that the winter season will be carried out accordingly. At Proctor, Chol will be competing at the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Class B level, which means he could potentially meet his former Pingree team come playoff time.
Whatever the case may be, Chol is ready to take his hoops game to the next level, and all signs point to that happening the next time he takes the court.
