Tori Farrell captained both the soccer and basketball teams at Pingree, but serious injuries forced her to do so not from the turf or the court, but from the sidelines for most of her high school career.
She was able to return to the Highlanders’ girls basketball team for the second half of her senior season this past winter, averaging 11.7 points and 10 rebounds a game while earning Salem News all-star honors and helping her team reach the Eastern Independent League title game.
She’s made the decision to stop playing soccer and basketball at the college level, though, saying while difficult, she wants to focus on distance running and weightlifting. Along those lines, the first item on her list is running her first marathon.
Farrell, a Middleton resident, will do so in Martha’s Vineyard on May 20. She’ll run the picturesque course that starts at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, wi4nds 13 miles through the state forest, continues through Edgartown, and ends at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs after going over the historic JAWS Bridge. It’s a relatively flat course that is sanctioned by USATF and is popular for both experienced marathoners and novice runners.
Farrell wanted her first to be relatively close to home.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, and since I’m not doing club soccer this spring I have more time to train,” said Farrell, who began doing 7-8 runs every weekend on the treadmill during basketball season. “I began looking to see which marathons fit into my time frame, and I’m excited about Martha’s Vineyard. I didn’t want to wait until July or August when it’s so hot, so the timing was perfect.”
Farrell said her mother doesn’t like her doing training runs by herself, so she follows along on her bike or in the car.
Farrell never wavered in her determination to get back on the pitch and court at Pingree after injuries to both knees. The first setback wasn’t as serious, but then she tore four ligaments in the other knee during a soccer game. After surgery to repair her ACL, LCL, lateral meniscus, and PCL, her recovery was projected to be anywhere from 12-15 months. But Farrell worked very hard to cut that time frame to 10 months.
“Doctors first thought I had torn two ligaments, but after surgery told me it was four,” she said.
“I had prior knee surgery on the other knee and was back for just four minutes in the New England soccer semifinal before being hurt again. I missed basketball sophomore and junior years and played roughly half as a senior. That was my first time back in basketball since my freshman year, and I’m so glad I did try to play again.”
Farrell, who plans to study engineering in college, said she couldn’t feel the muscles in her knee until four months after surgery, and was told by many people not to risk playing basketball again. But when she was cleared to return, she gave her all and wound up being an EIL honorable mention all-star while capturing the Highlanders’ Standout Award as well.
She began running as a high school freshman during COVID when all high school sports were cancelled. She did a half-marathon near her grandfather’s neighborhood in Danvers on her own and developed a passion for running.
“It’s hard to run by yourself. Being with other people is so much more motivating,” said Farrell. “I’m not going to set any hard times for the marathon, but under 4 hours would be awesome.
“My physical therapist tried to discourage me from doing a marathon, saying it was too soon, but said she knew I was going to do it anyway. It’s funny, but running hasn’t bother me and I intend to train harder now that it’s only a month away.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN