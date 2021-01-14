Pinho lands on Caps' taxi squad

Brian Pinho didn’t make the Washington Capitals opening day roster, but the good news it he’s only a cab ride away from the big time.
Pinho grabbed a spot in the Caps “taxi squad” which is a new group of extra practice players the NHL has instituted for its 2021 season. That means the native of North Andover and one-time St. John’s Prep star will practice with Washington, potentially travel and be ready to join the lineup should the club lose players to injury, COVID-19 or contact tracing.
One of two forwards on Washington’s taxi squad, the 25-year-old Pinho made his NHL debut in last summer’s playoff bubble in Toronto. A third-year pro who played four years and captained Providence College, Pinho excelled for the Hershey Bears at the American Hockey League level and has impressed the Caps brass with his work ethic. He was a sixth round draft choice back in 2016.
The Caps open their season Thursday night with former Bruin captain Zdeno Chara in the lineup. Washington is scheduled to host Boston at the end of the month and doesn’t visit Beantown until February.
- Matt Wiliams