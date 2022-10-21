SWAMPSCOTT — Marcelo Pinto made sure the longest losing streak to ever begin a Beverly High football season finally came to an end.
Pinto, a senior fullback, scored three touchdowns — the third of which accounted for the winning points — as the Panthers toppled the host Big Blue of Swampscott, 28-23, Friday night at Blocksidge Field.
Beverly is now 1-6 on the season and will head into a bye week. Swampscott fell to 3-4.
Pinto scored twice in the second quarter and once in the fourth for his team, which had been shut out in back-to-back weeks. Sophomore Roman Sullivan also found paydirt for the Orange-and-Black, busting in from three yards out late in the third quarter that put Beverly up, 21-17.
Drew Foster was 4-for-4 on conversion kicks for the Panthers.
Pinto feels that all of his teammates put in the work during the week, which led to solid play on both sides of the ball Friday night.
“It’s just practice, practice, practice. We all worked hard all week to get ready for this game, we put in the work and we deserved to win,” Pinto said.
“I know this team knows how to get points, and we got it done tonight," he added. "We don't think we’re a one-win team, and I think everybody showed what kind of team we have by the work we put in this week and the results we got tonight.”
With five seconds on the clock, Swampscott quarterback Zack Ryan heaved a pass from the Beverly 42-yard line towards the end zone. But Panther captains Matt Sopp and Devon Smalls combined to knock the ball away, leading to a huge celebration on the Beverly sideline.
The Panthers, who had dropped four straight to Swampscott dating back to 2014, lead the all-time series between the two programs, 27-25-1.
Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton was thrilled with his players' work to get ready for this Northeastern Conference contest.
“We’re definitely better than we were a week ago now with this win tonight, that’s for sure,” Hutton said. “I think we played pretty good against Marblehead last week, but we didn't have anything to show for it. We had a long drive to start and didn't get anything out of it, but that’s kind of been our M.O. this season: three steps forward and three steps back.
“Tonight we finally got to the point where the team is believing in themselves," continued Hutton. "Tonight we were able to overcome some adversity, where we weren’t able to overcome some things, some adversity, over the past few weeks.
“This is a tribute to the seniors They decided, 'You know what coach? We’re going to leave our mark and build this program and get it ready for next year.'”
Hutton said he now hopes his squad will be able to win some consolation games starting the first week of November and get some momentum going into their traditional Thanksgiving matchup with Salem (currently 5-2).
The Big Blue (now 3-4) got a 90-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Zack Ryan to speedy Elijah Burns to open the scoring. They also received two touchdowns from Jason Codispoti, with five more points coming off the toe of kicker Aydan Wulf (including a field goal).
“That’s not a one-win team; they're a very good football team,” Swampscott head coach Bobby Serino said. “We had some momentum early when we stopped them in the red zone after a 16-play drive (and) we scored quick after getting the ball. But we let that momentum slip away, and you can’t do that against a good team that’s hungry for a win.
"We’ve got to shake this one off as a group, because we’ve got a big one against Masconomet up next.”