Massachusetts, and the North Shore in particular, is widely recognized as one of the most competitive high school boys soccer regions in New England. Fortunately for us here at The Salem News, that means impressively thrilling coverage year in and year out.
Over the past decade we've seen numerous state championships, individual All-New England selections on both sides of the ball, and plenty of exhilarating rivalry clashes. In those 10 years a total of 173 boys have been honored as Salem News all-stars; now, as we make the turn and head for what we hope will be greener pastures in 2021, we wanted to highlight the best of the best from that heralded group.
In this version of our All-Decade teams, we chose the top 20 boys — 11 on the dream team and nine subs for our "second team" — from the decade that was. Players narrowly missing the cut were delegated to an honorable mention list. All players are designated by their graduation year.
As always, this list was compiled under the assumption that there will be plenty of debate as to who truly belongs where. We welcome any disagreements, concerns or general chatter to our sports staff email, Bsports@salemnews.com.
SALEM NEWS ALL-DECADE DREAM TEAM
BRIAN BRENNAN, St. John's Prep (2018)
Midfielder
One of a select few North Shore players to tally 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season, doing so in 2017. Catholic Conference MVP as a senior also earned nods on the All-State and All-New England teams. Scored multiple goals directly off corner kicks. Three-year starter helped Eagles to Division 1 North title in his final campaign as well as a pair of conference crowns during his career. Currently plays for Clark University.
CHRISTIAN GOODWIN, Beverly (2016)
Defender
Two-time Panthers' captain anchored tremendous team defense and was named Salem News Player of the Year as a senior. Four-year starter guided Beverly to 12-1-3 record in his final campaign, contributing on seven shutouts. A Northeastern Conference First Team selection twice, Goodwin also registered 10 assists and a goal from the back in his final season.
ADAM GRAMMER, Masconomet (2014)
Center Midfielder
Leading scorer for the 2013 Division 2 state champions had 22 points (15 goals, 7 assists) as a senior. Salem News and Cape Ann League Large Player of the Year as a senior also made Eastern Mass all-star team. NSCAA All-State and All-New England selection dropped in a goal and an assist in team's 4-2 victory over Walpole in state championship game.
BEN MANOOGIAN, Peabody (2015)
Forward/Midfielder
Wrapped up stellar four years with 31 goals and 11 assists as a senior, finishing with 83 points (53 goals, 30 assists) for career. Two-time Eastern Mass all-star was named NEC Player of the Year as senior and scored a hat trick four times that fall, with seven game-winners. Was a part of winningest graduating class in program history at Connecticut College and currently plays for Boston City FC in National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).
ERIC MARTIN, Danvers (2013)
Center Midfielder
All-time leading scorer at Danvers High eclipsed 100 career points. Scored incredible 39 goals and dished out 14 assists en route to NEC and Salem News Player of the Year honors as a senior. An All-State and All-New England selection went on to shine at UMass Lowell, where he earned America East Defender of the Year honors.
JAMES McPHERSON, Danvers (2018)
Forward
Tremendously gifted offensive talent combined for 45 goals and 26 assists over his final two seasons, including 20 goals and a ridiculous 24 assists as a senior. Earned multiple NEC, Salem News and Eastern Mass all-star nods, including a Salem News Player of the Year honor as a 12th grader. All-State selection regularly wowed fans with his fantastic dribbling abilities and keen knack for producing near the net. Currently shines for Division 1 UMass Amherst.
JOSH POLAKIEWICZ, Masconomet (2017)
Defender
Considered one of the best defenders the state had to offer during his four-year varsity run for Masco. Played in 96 high school soccer games out of a possible 100 (20 regular season games and a maximum of 5 playoff games each year), helping Chieftains to three Division 2 state title appearances and one state championship victory. Helped Masco to league-best 11 shutouts as senior. Went on to play for Roger Williams and later Saint Anselm.
ZACH ROWELL, St. John's Prep (2015)
Goalkeeper
Catholic Conference and Eastern Mass all-star selection allowed just nine goals in 21 games as senior for Eagles. Contributed 14 shutouts with a 0.42 goals against average as senior. Recorded 17 saves in shutout win over Acton-Boxboro in Division 1 North final as senior. Went on to play goalie for Division 1 UMass Lowell, where he earned America East All-Academic team honors.
JOSHUA RUBIN, Masconomet (2019)
Forward
One of the area's most prolific scorers of the past decade had 26 goals as a junior and 32 (with 6 hat tricks) as a senior. Also tallied nine assists as a senior and powered Masconomet to the Division 2 North sectional title game. Earned multiple Cape Ann League, Eastern Mass and all-state nods. Currently plays at Colby College.
BRYCE VISNICK, Beverly (2019)
Forward
Three-time Salem News all-star combined for 52 goals and 18 assists across his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Garnered multiple Northeastern Conference and Eastern Mass all-star selections. Tactically skilled, high IQ player also won a pair of national championships with his club team, New England Futbol Club (NEFC). Currently plays for Tufts University.
EDWIN DEMOYA, Salem (2011)
Forward
Complete player wrapped up high school career with a bang, taking home All-State and All-New England honors twice while being named the NEC MVP as a senior. The 2010 Salem News Player of the Year tallied 26 goals and 10 assists and was the Eastern Mass all-star game MVP in final campaign. Finished career as Salem High's all-time leader in goals (89) and points (127). Three-time State Cup champion was Rookie of the Year in 2014 for Endicott College; also played at Salem State.
OFF THE BENCH
JONATAHN ALVES, Peabody (2019)
Forward
Combined rare speed with tactically sound footwork to beat defenders in variety of ways. Two-time Salem News all-star notched 16 goals and four assists as a junior and 28 goals with 10 assists as a senior. Eastern Mass all-star and Northeastern Conference MVP selection will begin college career at Saint Anselm this fall after sitting out last year with an injury.
MAX BENFORD, Ipswich (2017)
Forward/Midfield
Earned multiple Eastern Mass, Cape Ann League and Salem News all-star selections thanks to his scoring prowess and ability to control the midfield. Netted 10 goals and six assists as a junior before one-upping that with 18 goals and six assists as senior. Helped Tigers to one of their three state tournament appearances over the past decade. Currently playing for Division 1 Holy Cross.
JUSTIN CARNEVALE, Beverly (2015)
Goalkeeper
Four-year varsity starter in net was a driving force in the program's noticeable turnaround, culminated by their unbeaten campaign his senior year. Two-time Salem News and NEC all-star and two-time team MVP capped off fantastic defensive career by allowing just 11 goals as a senior, including nine shutouts and nine one-goal games.
ZACHARY DAVIS, St. John's Prep (2020)
Center Midfield
Always played his role at midfield to a T, making a large impact on the game despite not regularly scoring. Salem News Player of the Year in 2019 did have six goals and eight assists as senior. Contributed in variety of ways, including in transition, on the attack and on the defensive end. Catholic Conference Player of the Year selection also earned Eastern Mass and all-state distinction. Currently playing at Stonehill College.
DOUG GARABEDIAN, Bishop Fenwick (2011)
Midfield/Forward
Despite playing just one season in the 2010s, his senior campaign at Fenwick, Garabedian more than made his presence felt. Registered team-best 21 goals and 10 assists as senior, securing Catholic Central League MVP honors. Was also selected as an Eastern Mass all-star and is the all-time leading scorer in Fenwick program history. Went on to be four-year starter at Connecticut College.
BRYAN GILBERT, Masconomet (2017)
Forward
Gifted scorer went from an eight-goal, seven-assist season as a junior to a North Shore best 25 goals and 15 assists as a senior. Cape Ann League MVP, two-time all-state, two-time Eastern Mass and one-time All-New England honoree helped Chieftains to Division 2 state championship his senior year. Assisted on the lone goal in a 2-1 setback to Nauset in said state championship, which was the only goal scored against Nauset all season long.
BRIAN HARRINGTON, Bishop Fenwick (2019)
Goalkeeper/Forward
Extremely versatile and intelligent athlete split time as a goalie and field player, recording four shutouts while also scoring 10 goals as a senior. Two-time Salem News and Eastern Mass all-star was named to the All-State team in farewell campaign. Garnered MVP honors in the Eastern Mass all-star game while serving as goalkeeper in the contest.
CONOR LEAHY, Beverly (2013)
Center midfield/Forward
Accomplished goal scorer combined for 34 markers in junior and senior campaigns, 20 of which came during the latter season. Also a strong facilitator, dishing out 17 assists as a senior and eight more the previous year. Two-time Northeastern Conference MVP and three-time all-star also made the Salem News all-star squad twice. Played college soccer for Keene State.
CARTER OCKO, St. John's Prep (2013)
Defender
Lockdown defender made such an impact on that side of the ball that he earned Catholic Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior. Eastern Mass all-star, All-State and All-New England selection could score a bit, too, canning the game-winning goal against Masconomet in the 2012 Division 1 North semifinals. Helped Eagles to a conference crown in one-loss campaign.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Dan Russell, F (2017).
Bishop Fenwick: Sean Kern, ST (2020).
Danvers: Kyle White, Danvers (2019).
Essex Tech: Eddie Nazzaro, D (2020).
Hamilton-Wenham: Russell Grigorian, ST (2014); Thomas Dowd, D (2016).
Ipswich: David Dick, M (2014).
Masconomet: Chad Burke, M/ST (2012); Chip Sherman, F/M (2013); Edison Forbes, ST (2014); Kevin Gilbert, M (2015); Mitchel Forbes, D (2016); Michael Budrewicz, F (2018); Matt Dzwil, M (2019).
Marblehead: Chris Brady, D (2015); Lukas Koppermann, ST (2017).
Peabody: Pat Ryan, GK (2012); Joao Correia, F/M (2015); Lucas Amaral, M (2017).
Pingree: Eric DaCosta, D (2019).
Salem: Brion Likaj, F/M (2012); Endi Doku, F (2020).
St. John's Prep: Jimmy O'Leary, D (2011); Deklan Robinson, D (2012); Kenneth Fryer, GK (2012); Ben Alpern, GK (2013); Stephen Heintz, D (2015); Kevin Casey, D (2017); Steven Yakita, F (2019); Christian Buckley, GK (2019).
Swampscott: Jack Herlihy, M (2017); Michael Coffey, M/F (2017).
