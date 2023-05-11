PEABODY — Gigi Aupont pitched a great game for Bishop Fenwick, but was the tough luck loser because St. Mary's Lynn's Anna Fringuelli was also exceptional.
The Spartan ace bent but did not break and worked her way out of several jams in St. Mary's 2-1 victory over the Crusaders.
Coach Colleen Newbury's Spartans improved to 13-1 with the win. Newbury praised both her own pitcher and Aupont after surviving one of many Fenwick scares with a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh with both the tying and winning runs in scoring position.
Fringuelli bore down to get the final out, leaping up to grab a ball off the bat of Lili Bonacorsi that appeared to be going over her head and would have tied the game if not for her nice catch.
"We hung in there and overcame mistakes and walks to win," said Newbury, whose only loss this season was to Bishop Feehan. "Being about to make mistakes and not have them be costly is the sign of a good team. What fun for our girls to have a game the night before the prom.
"Gigi has been so good for Fenwick for such a long time," she added. "I hope they appreciate what she's doing. Her fast ball was very lively today, and the few changeups she threw were effective. Her command was also very good, but our Annie also did a great job."
The home team struck first when Natasha O'Brien's grounder was bobbled. After Aupont worked a walk Bonacorsi beat out an infield hit to drive in O'Brien.
That run held up until the fourth inning when Fringuelli led off with a double and Lory Suriel reached on a ball that hit Aupont in the leg. Michaela Walker drew a free pass to load the bases with no outs. The tying run came home on a wild pitch and what proved to be the game winner on a dropped fly ball. Aupont struck out the next three in a row to end the inning.
Fenwick stranded 10 runners on base, and every time they threatened the Spartans were able to escape without any damage. Aupont retired the last seven batters in a row while Fringuelli worked her way out of jams in the final three innings.
"We didn't get timely hits when we needed them," said Crusader coach Brian Seabury after his team fell to 5-7. "That's been the case the last two weeks. The bats haven't been going, but I hope that will change soon. Lili got a couple of nice hits, and Gigi pitched great. She had good velocity and hit her spots all game. We didn't have trouble getting runners on, but couldn't get them in.
The Crusaders left the bases loaded in the fifth and seventh. Katie O'Brien doubled with one gone in the fifth, and Natasha O'Brien beat out an infield hit. The runners advanced on Meagan Burkinshaw's sacrifice bunt and Aupont worked a walk to load them up, but the next batter struck out to end the threat. Again in the seventh a walk, bunt single by Burkinshaw, and walk to Aupont loaded the bases with two down before Fringuelli ended it with a nifty catch.
Aupont scattered four hits, walked only one, and struck out 12 in a solid performance.