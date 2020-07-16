Not many local high school pitchers had a better season than Bishop Fenwick's Jake Miano did in 2019.
He led the Crusaders in innings pitched and strikeouts, going 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA to boot during his junior season. Miano thrived in the postseason as well, as the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings of relief work with six Ks in the Division 3 North championship game as Fenwick earned its first sectional title in 15 years.
Miano was poised for another stellar season on the diamond this past spring, but due to coronavirus cancelling the season he'll now have to wait until at least the fall to continue his competitive career — and he'll do so at Division 3 Nichols College.
"It was my mom and I who originally went up there, and we just checked out the campus. I loved everything about it," said Miano. "The coaches were amazing. They were straightforward with me and showed me everything about the school, including the education piece. It just felt like a great fit."
Ironically, Miano had originally visited the Dudley campus as a football prospect. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Fenwick served as a captain for last year's Division 6 Super Bowl finalists and was considering playing both sports at the next level.
But after mulling it over the past few months, Miano ultimately decided that playing two high-level college sports would take too much time away from his studies and opted to stick solely with his first love: baseball.
"Trying to balance it all while playing two sports was not going to come easy, and my family and I decided it was best if I just picked one," admitted Miano, who plans to study Sports Management with the intent of someday becoming an athletic director.
While it would've been a great opportunity to compete in both football and baseball, it appears that settling on the latter was certainly in his best interest. Miano first picked up a baseball when he was just three years old and has been honing his skills ever since.
He may not be the hardest thrower (recently clocking in at 82 MPH with his fastball), but he's got a complete package of pitches that includes a two-seam, four-seam, curveball, slider and splitter.
At Nichols, Miano will join a highly respected and talented roster that started the 2020 campaign with an 8-2 record before COVID-19 put a halt to its season.
"Next year should be pretty solid because all the team's seniors are coming back," said Miano. "I think we'll have a pretty good group."
Whether or not Miano and his teammates will be able to gear up for fall ball remains to be seen, but he does plan on heading to campus in August — albeit in a pandemic-adjusted environment.
"Right now I have the option to go to school and participate in a 50/50 schedule, where 50 percent of the students go to class one day and the rest stay in their dorms and do Zoom classes on the same day. Then we alternate," explained Miano. "I'm leaning towards doing that. I'd love to get the first semester out of the way and not fall behind early."
Whenever Miano does take the field for his new squad, you can bet he'll be a welcome addition to the already deep and gifted Nichols lineup.
