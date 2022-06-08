HAMILTON — Haley Hamilton has scored over 100 goals this season for Hamilton-Wenham's girls lacrosse team, but she is by no means a one-man-band. Opposing teams are bound to pay special attention trying to contain her, but they can't forget about fellow captains Riley Clarke and Kara O'Shea.
The Generals displayed unbelievable offensive power led by Clarke with seven goals and three assists while Hamilton also had seven, and O'Shea had a seven point afternoon with a hat trick and four assists in an 18-10 Division 4 home playoff win over Wahconah on Wednesday.
The only time the home team trailed was in the opening minutes of play when Hamilton was called for a two minute penalty, and the Warriors put two shots past sophomore goalie Ava Vautour, who made seven saves.
"We started off with low energy and were not on our game," said H-W coach Abby Schibli. "It took us quite a while to get going. They were paying a lot of attention to Haley, but thankfully Clarke was able to pick up the pace and score some key goals."
The Generals are now 12-7 and host Triton, a team they beat twice this season, in the Round of 16 on Saturday (tentatively 2 p.m.).
The home team only led by two after the first 25 minutes. Hamilton and Clarke beat goalie Phalyn Renderer to tie it up, and then O'Shea made a long run before ripping a shot into the corner of the net to put the Lady Generals ahead for good with less than five minutes played.
The pesky Wahconah team hung around and kept things interesting, cutting the deficit to 7-6 with 3:30 remaining before intermission on one of Claire Naef's two goals, but O'Shea blasted a laser shot past Renderer a minute later. Adriana Bailey-Henry's free position shot was turned aside by Vautour just before the half ended.
"Our whole team did a great job,' said Hamilton. "I didn't have a lot of room to operate because of their high pressure," said Hamilton. "If I don't have a good shot I try to pass to Riley, Kara, or whoever is open."
"Haley is great, but if they try to take her out of the game we have to step up," added Clarke. "Today it was my turn to pick things up until Haley was able to get open. We know it can't be any one person, we have to win as a team."
H-W finally got a rhythm going and scored 10 goals in the second half while holding the visitors from Dalton, who were ranked No. 27, to just four. Hamilton created more space to work with and had a five goal second half while Clarke added three more including one free position shot. Junior Emma Happel also scored as the Generals poured in the final five goals of the game. Avery Nistl and Stewart Bernard both had helpers.
"I think it took 10 minutes into the second half to finally start playing our game," said Schibli. "Kara had a big second half, and I encouraged my players to dodge more because Wahconah was pressuring high. Hamilton is such an unselfish player, and moves the ball around so effectively. Vautour is our energizer and made some good saves while Jackie Chapdelaine had a lot of ground balls.
Draw control, which is such a huge part of girls' lacrosse, was largely won by Hamilton to start the attack.