While winning their-first ever Northeastern Conference girls soccer championship, Masconomet shut out virtually all of its opponents.
That sort of defensive dominance isn't possible without a premier center back ... and the league's coaches recognized the Chieftains' back line lynch pin as one of the best.
Senior captain Kylie DuMont was selected as the NEC's 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year at the end of the season meeting last week. A four-year starter in back, DuMont and the Chieftains allowed only two goals in NEC play while going unbeaten with 11 shutouts in 13 league games. Including non-leaguers, Masconomet allowed seven goals with 14 shutouts in 20 games.
Joining DuMont on the NEC's All-Conference first team were forwards Taylor Bovardi, a senior captain who had 12 goals and 20 points, and junior Lauren Boughner, who was second in the league in total scoring with 14 goals and 23 points. Alison Lecesse, who led her team to an unbeaten regular season for the third time in six years, as voted NEC Coach of the Year.
Danvers' sophomore sensation Georgia Prouty, whose 17 goals and 26 points led the NEC, was All-Conference along with teammate and defender Mikayla Shaffaval. From Beverly, ace midfielder/forward Grace Fitzgerald was voted first-team as was Marblehead's leading scorer junior Samantha Dormer, arguably the NEC's best kicker on set pieces.
From Peabody, defender Branar Craveiro picked up a first-team nod as did sophomore forward Ally Bettencourt. Salem's do-it-all leader Isabel Cunha was first-team along with Saugus' Madison Botta.
Swampscott senior captain and goalkeeper Lilian Gosselin was voted first-team after collecting a league best 10 solo shutouts.
Marblehead also received the league sportsmanship award.
The Northeastern Conference's all-stars were as follows (listed by team):
Beverly: Grace Gonzalez, Izzy Sullivan
Danvers: Emily Goddard, Liv St. Pierre
Gloucester: Skye Ciolino, Taiya Mano
Marblehead: Cait Mullins, Talia Selby
Masconomet: Marcy Clapp, Lily Podgurski, Amanda Schneider
Peabody: Connie Patturelli
Salem: Kate Heppner
Saugus: Violet Hawley, Layla Manderson
Swampscott: Laine Foutes, Jess Ford, Victoria Quagrello
Winthrop: Daniela Gomez, Abby Holmes