MARBLEHEAD — To a man, members of the Marblehead High football team came up to their teammate, junior Jake Scogland, following their postgame handshake with Lynnfield and embraced him, many sharing his tears.
Shortly after, players and coaches from both the host Magicians and visiting Pioneers met at the 50-yard line at Piper Field and exchanged hugs.
To virtually the entire team and its coaches, the game's outcome — a 26-18 Marblehead comeback victory, the program's 22nd straight — didn't seem to matter too much in the big picture. Scogland's father Jeff, a 46-year-old who had coached many of these same MHS players during their youth football and baseball days, had unexpectedly passed away Friday afternoon while working out.
As a result, they took to the gridiron with extremely heavy hearts while mourning the loss of their popular teammate's dad.
"Jake is he type of kid who hangs around with kids in every class. The seniors love him; the sophomores love him. He's just a good person, a good kid," said Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff, trying to hold back his own emotions postgame.
"It was incredibly lifting the way (the game) ended, but the whole night just felt gross, like a kick in the stomach. It was really difficult for the kids to even line up. Imagine the pain they're in for their friend and former coach."
Scogland told the coaches he was going to play Friday night, and he did. With senior captain Sam Annese out with an injury and fellow lineman Scott Campbell having to be helped off the field due to one of his own early in the second quarter, Scogland ended up playing big minutes at both offensive tackle and defensive end. He also blocked an extra point kick by the Pioneers in the first quarter.
"He played out of his mind," Rudloff said. "Just for Jake to go out there and do what he did tonight ... "
Marblehead captain Connor Cronin gathered his teammates after the game and reminded them what's truly important in life, imploring them to each "hug the ones you love and tell them that you love them."
When the decision was made to play the game Friday after hearing of the tragic news, Rudloff approached Lynnfield head coach Pat Lamusta before the contest to let him know what had happened. Afterwards, he and Rudloff agreed to have their players meet on the Magicians' logo in the center of the field in a show of solidarity for one another.
"Lynnfield played a great game. They're so well coached and have so much class as a program," said Rudloff. "Every one of their kids gave every one of ours a hug, and I think that meant a lot our kids."
The victory extended Marblehead's state-best winning streak to 22 games, including a 2-0 start this season.
As one might expect given the circumstances, Marblehead was sluggish for much of the first half — and Lynnfield (1-1) played to win. The visitors were aggressive and opportunistic, taking an 18-7 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a pick-6 on the game's first play by Robert Marley III; a 53-yard touchdown run by Marley early in the second half in which he shook off two tacklers at the line of scrimmage and rambled into the end zone; and a play action pop pass over the middle from quarterback Tyler Adamo to Samuel Gazit, good for a 38-yard score.
The Magicians got a much needed score on the final play before halftime when junior quarterback Miles O'Neill (265 passing yards) escaped a tackle at the line of scrimmage, rolled right and flung the football towards the end zone, where Cronin (4 catches, 122 yards) outleaped his man to bring down the ball for a 40-yard TD. That cut his team's deficit to five points (18-13).
When Lynnfield attempted to punt on its second series of the third quarter, then snap went awry and Marblehead senior Shane Keough picked it up and ran it 11 yards to paydirt, giving the home team the lead back (19-18). An 11-yard TD toss from O'Neill to senior Aven Denbow with 9:01 to play capped the scoring, as the Pioneers' three ensuing possessions came up empty.
Junior Andy Palmer, who scored his team's first touchdown on a 6-yard reception from O'Neill, might have been the Magicians' best player over the opening 24 minutes. He caught four passes for 49 yards, picked off an Adamo pass and ran it back upfield 43 yards, and had a pair of kickoff returns totaling 91 yards. But the junior went down with an injury in the back of the end zone on Cronin's scoring catch and did not return.
Marblehead is back on the road next Friday, taking on host North Andover (6 p.m.) before starting Northeastern Conference play the following week at home against Peabody (6:30 p.m.).
Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Lynnfield (1-1);6;12;0;0;18
Marblehead (2-0);7;6;6;7;26
Scoring summary
L-Robert Marley III 34 interception return (kick blocked)
M-Andy Palmer 6 pass from Miles O'Neill (Greg Motorny kick)
L-Marley 53 run (rush failed)
L-Samuel Gazit 38 pass from Tyler Adamo (pass failed)
M-Connor Cronin 40 pass from O'Neill (pass failed)
M-Shane Keough 11 fumble recovery (pass failed)
M-Aven Denbow 11 pass from O'Neill (Motorny kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynnfield — Robert Marley III 8-86, James Sharkey 7-17, Tyler Adamo 1-(-8); Marblehead — Eddie John's 12-37, Miles O'Neill 6-21, Connor Cronin 5-3.
PASSING: Lynnfield — Adamo 15-24-130-1-1; Marblehead — O'Neill 17-23-265-3-1; Cronin 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Lynnfield — Samuel Gazit 4-62, Joey Cuciniello 5-26, Jack Calichman 2-13, Charles Capachietti 1-12, Kyle Schmitz 1-10, Sharkey 2-7; Marbehead — Cronin 4-122, Andy Palmer 4-49, Brooks Keefe 3-44, Shane Keough 3-39, Aven Denbow 1-11, Johns 2-0.