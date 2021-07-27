Plenty of local talent taking part in HNIB Boys Major Showcase starting Wednesday

Hockey Night in Boston's 47th annual Boys Major Showcase, one of its premier tournaments, will have plenty of North Shore flavor when it begins Wednesday at both the Haverhill Valley Forum and the Lawrence Valley Forum.
The tournament, which features 22 teams spread out over four divisions, will continue each day through Sunday, when the champion is crowned.
The North Shore team, playing in the Prior Division, will feature brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser of Boxford. The two St. John's Prep standout forwards — Pierce is a senior-to-be for the Eagles, and his sibling Cole will be a junior — are both left shots who weigh 170 pounds.
Ex-Swampscott High scoring stars and linemates Conor Donovan of Nahant and Drew Olivieri of Swampscott, who each ply their respective trades for the Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club, will also be scoring threats for the North Shore team. Thomas Tavenner, a senior defenseman at Pingree, is also on the squad, which will be coached by Malden Catholic's Chris Kuchar.
Pingree senior forward Michael Lynch will play for the Greater Boston squad in the same Prior Division as North Shore.
Alex Rich of Danvers, a 5-foot-11, 155-pound defenseman from Danvers, earned a spot on the prestigious Sophomore All-Stars that will compete out of the Doherty Division. So will a couple of St. John's Prep skaters lacing 'em up for the Suburban squad: junior defenseman Owen Horrigan and forward Michael Anthony of Ipswich, who is another junior.
Four locals will tug on the sweaters of the Coastal team that will play out of the LoFaro Division. Masconomet senior scoring ace Richie Guarino will help provide offensive for his team, while a trio of St. John's Prep players — senior defenseman Jeff Melanson and senior forwards Joe Melanson and Gar Rudnyai of Topsfield — will also play key roles.
Team Essex, playing out of the Gilmartin Division, has seven different players with North Shore ties on its roster. Ipswich native Sam York, a senior, will help man the pipes, with Pingree senior Bryce Berard one of the defensemen who'll help protect the cage in front of him. So will St. John's Prep blue liners Michael Shyjan and Tommy Tilas of Peabody, both of whom are heading into their senior seasons.
Two more Prep skaters will be forwards on the Essex club: seniors Sean Brown and junior Will Van Sicklin, as will Governor's Academy junior Jonathan Keefe of Ipswich.
