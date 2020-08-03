Plenty of locals shine at HNIB Boys Summer Showcase

Hockey Night in Boston concluded its 46th annual Boys Summer Showcase this weekend at the Icenter in Salem, N.H., and plenty of North Shore players took part in the four-day tournament.
A number of current and former St. John's Prep players helped team New England to a 4-0 mark in regulation play before being knocked off by eventual champion Middlesex in the tournament semifinals. Ex-Eagles winger Ryan Webb of Rockport tied for the team lead in goals (4) while finishing with 7 points, second-best on the squad. He'll skate for the East Coast Wizards junior hockey team this fall.
Former Prep captain Jack Gilligan of Salem (4 goals, assist) and fellow defenseman Andrew Cole (2 assists) also had strong showings; they'll team up for the Twin City Thunder next season. Former SJP forwards Patrick Moran (goal, 2 assists) and Evan Moore (assist) also helped contribute, as did blue liner Jack Riley (goal, 2 assists). So did current St. John's Prep forwards such as Jake DiNapoli (2 goals, 3 assists), Shane Haggerty (assist) and Owen Atkinson (2 goals, 2 assists).
Bishop Fenwick forward Cam Martin also played well for the New England team.
Team Essex, a first-year participant in the HNIB Showcase, had an excellent 4-1 showing in the tournament as Peabody High forward Andrew Phillips lit up opposing netminders for 5 goals and an assist.
Goaltenders Lucas Canelli of Masconomet (2.40 GAA, .900 save pct.) and Sam York of St. Mary's Lynn (1.60 GAA, .930 save pct.) split the goaltending duties for Essex, with standout work from defensemen such as St. John's Prep's Michael Shyjan (goal) and Tommy Tilas (assist), as well as the Pingree duo of Cody Plaza (assist) of Danvers and Bryce Bedard (2 assists) in front of them.
Up front, Essex was paced by the scoring of Danvers High sharpshooter Brett Baldassare (2 goals, 3 assists) and Patrick Roach (goal, assist), the latter of whom played last season for Bishop Fenwick; fellow forwards Sean Brown (goal, 2 assists) of St. John's Prep, St. Mary's of Lynn's Seamus Foley (goal, assist), and shifty Aaron Zenus (assist) of Masconomet.
As you'd expect, Team North Shore had lots of local talent on its roster, finishing with two wins and five contests. Masconomet star Logan Campbell was second on the squad in scoring (2 goals, 3 assists) while the Swampscott duo of Worcester Railers-bound Conor Donovan (2 goals) and returning Big Blue defenseman Liam Locke (assist) also looked good. Pingree's Sam Murray added 2 goals and a pair of assists to the cause, while his Highlanders teammate, defenseman Tommy Tavenner, was also strong on his skates.
A pair of locals contributed for the Suburban teams, which secured a pair of ties in its five games. Forward Pierce Blaeser of St. John's Prep scored once and assisted on another, while Bishop Fenwick's 6-foot-4 forward, Nick Sasso, potted a team-high 3 goals.
The Greater Boston team had a strong 2-1-2 showing, with Pingree's Michael Lynch scoring once and dishing out three helpers. Defenseman Aiden Anthony of Bishop Fenwick also had a goal, with former St. Mary's of Lynn teammates Kyle LoNigro (goal, 2 assists) and future Worcester Railer goalie Sal Caruso (2.50 GAA) also contributed to the team's success.
Goaltender Dylan Lowe of St. John's Prep was on the South Shore team that went 3-2. He had a 2.40 goals against average and stopped 41 of 47 shots he saw.
The 20-team tournament was broken up into four divisions, with 51 games played in total. Middlesex and Mass. West met in the finals for the third straight year, with Mass. West rolling to an 8-1 championship victory.