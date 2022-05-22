The best the Northeastern Conference has to offer in terms of track and field competed under the lights at Peabody High's Smyrnios Track and Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday night. This was done after concerns about the high afternoon temperatures sapping the athletes' energy and making recovery for the upcoming state meets more difficult.
The decision to beat the heat wound up leading to some extraordinary results, with many of the boys and girls beating personal bests and expectations along the way.
Host Peabody High topped the team standings, but the Tanners got something of a run for the money in both the boys and girls NEC championships. On the boys side, Peabody racked up 133 points, with Masconomet having its best showing as a member of the league with an impressive runner-up total of 90. Marblehead followed with 70, NEC Lynch regular season champ Danvers had 68, and Beverly and Gloucester tied for fifth with 49.
The Tanner girls scored 126 points, with Marblehead making a real go at the title by scoring 103. Masconomet was next with 91 points followed by Beverly (73), Gloucester (54) and Danvers (41).
Lindsey Wilson and Savanna Vargas had huge hands in the narrow win for Peabody, leading all girls with 24 and 28 points, respectively. Vargas took home gold medals in the 100 (12.63) and the long jump (17 feet) while running a leg of the second place 4x100 relay. Wilson had three silver medal showings, being runner-up in the high jump, high hurdles and low hurdles. Sarah DiVasta also won the NEC title in the mile (5:26).
Peabody's girls also took gold in all three throwing events, with league champs Aaliyah Callahan (shot put, 35 feet), Jessica Richards (discus, 101 feet 2 inches) and Allesandra Forgione (javelin, 100 feet 6 inches). Other strong performers for the Tanners included Yosmery Batista (3rd, 400), Brianna Ewansiha (3rd, high jump) and the silver medal winning 4x800 relay.
Marblehead got the majority of its points from its depth, taking home six third place medals. Winning league titles for the Magician ladies were Lydia Bailey (low hurdles, 70.59) and Keira Sweetnam (high jump, 5-foot-2). Claire Trautman was second in the 100 and also third in the 300 in a great showing, while Bailey got a second medal in the 800 (2nd place) and Claire Davis was third in the long jump. The Magicians were also third in all three relays to pick up key points.
Caroline Losee took two golds for Masconomet, helping the Chieftains sweep the top three spots in the triple jump by leaping 33 feet 2 inches. She also ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay along with Lauren Boughner, Brooke Appelstein and Greta Mowers. The Chieftain javelin squad to Cali Haberland (2nd overal) and Maddy Kenny (4th) was outstanding, while Mowers was second in the long jump and Boughner came in fourth.
Beverly picked up three league titles on the girls side. Meredith Pasquarosa won two of those, topping the field in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and the 200 meter race (26.33). The Panthers also took the top two spots in the 2-mile, with Mia Kasperowicz winning in 11:57 followed by Olivia Young in 12:43. Beverly's girls were second in the 4x400, and Olivia Merritt picked up second in the 200 as well as third in the 100. Allison Prasse added a third in the 800.
Danvers freshman Georgia Prouty won the 400 with an impressive time of 59.58. The Falcons also picked up three third place medals from Courtney Hinchion (mile, with teammates Shea Nemeskal and Emma Eagan 4th and 5th in an impressive pack) Katie Walfield (low hurdles) and Cali Abbatessa (discus).
Swampscott's girls snagged seconds from Anastasia Hayes (discus) and Sofia Alvarado (shot put).
###
In the boys competition, Peabody had three league champions but piled up the points by having a league-best five silver medal showings and six bronze.
Peter Gardikas won the title in the shot put with a heave of 47-11 (and was also 4th in the discus) while the Tanners took all three medals in the javelin behind champion Matt Richards (158-8), second place Shea Lynch (156-03) and Dom Scalese.
Peabody's other gold came from the 4x400 relay of Shaun Conrad (also 2nd in the 400), Michael Perez (4th, 400), Marco Desimone and Alan Paulino.
Ben McKiernan was third in the high hurdles for Peabody; the 4x800 relay was second overall; and freshman Alex Jackson placed in both the shot put (3rd) and discus (4th).
Perhaps the race of the day on the boys side was the mile, where Beverly's Liam Ouellette clocked a 4:27 to edge out Danvers' Mekonnen Eon (4:30), Peabody's Logan Tracia (4:33) and Danvers' Kevin Rogers (4:34) in a race that saw the top six all run under 4:36.
Masco had the most gold medals on the boys side with four. Sprinter Alex Kessel won the 100 (11.27) while adding a second in the 200 while Simon Berents won the low hurdles (60.23), Nathan Molina won the long jump (21-07) and the 4x100 of Kessel, Liam Gillespie, Molina and Will Shannon took gold.
Gillespie was also second in the high hurdles, and Owen Barrett was third in the 200.
In addition to Ouellette, Beverly had Leo Sherriff win the high hurdles in 15.82, plus a championship triumph from Brady Track in the triple jump (41-7). Grant Eastin was second overall in the shot put, and the Panther 4x400 placed third.
Marblehead's boys really impressive in the distance events with three of the top four finishers in the 2-mile. Harrison Kee won the title in 10:03, followed by Isaac Gross (10:13) in second, with Will Lamb in fourth (10:19). Hayden Leveroni was third in the discus for MHS while Diego Knight was third in the triple jump, and Ryan Thompson finished second in the 800.
Danvers, which finished the dual meet season 6-1 and handed Peabody (also 6-1) just its second boys outdoor track loss ever (and first since 2011) last week, had three champions: Luke Llewellyn blazed to gold in the 800 (1:58), Mike Leon won the discus with an impressive 129-foot throw, and the 4x800 of Eon, Chris McRea, Rogers and Llewellyn won in 8:30.
The Falcons' 4x100 relay was second overall, with Sean Moore coming in third in the 2-mile.
Swampscott's Vincenzo Videtta was league champ in the boys high jump, clearing 5-foot-10. Joey Do was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump for the Big Blue, who also got a third from Chris Ferragamo in the high jump.