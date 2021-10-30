GLOUCESTER — With tri-champs crowned in the Lynch Division in the regular season and some top flight runners at the head of the pack, Saturday's boys Northeastern Conference cross country championship stacked up as the most unpredictable in quite some time.
It did not disappoint, with five of the league's programs represented in the top 10. No one could be quite sure which team emerged victorious until all the scores were tallied, and when the official meet sheet came out of the scorer's van, it was Marblehead that earned the bragging rights.
With five runners in the top 11 on a misty morning at Stage Fort Park, the Magicians -- who tied for the Lynch title along with Danvers and Peabody -- were first with 41 points. The Falcons had two of the top four finishers and came in second with 53 while the Tanners, led by conference champion Logan Tracia (15:53), were third.
It was the best finish as a team in recent memory for Danvers, which saw Mekonnen Eon come in third in a time of 16:01 followed by Kevin Rogers at 16:11. Luke Llewellyn had an impressive kick to the finish, overcoming two runners on the last straightaway for ninth in 17:04.
"It's massive for our program," said Eon. "A lot of our top seven guys are younger, so it's great for them. It's their first season in a big meet like this and their first season running in general. It's really promising for us."
Tracia, Beverly's Liam Ouellette (second in 15:57) and Eon separated themselves from the other 47 runners early in the race. Going into the last hill, Tracia had just enough left in the tank to pull away.
"I knew I had to put on a little bit of gas going up that hill there," he said. "and then there was no looking back from there."
Temperatures around 50 degrees were ideal for the runners: chilly enough not to overheat, but warm enough not to tighten up the muscles. It was a bit wet and muddy in a couple of spots, but overall the competitors reported great racing conditions even as mist rolled in off the nearby Atlantic Ocean.
"It's a nice course, but there's a lot to look out for," said Ouellette, referring to Stage Fort's several tight turns.
"I felt really good, like I was really moving strong. I just wanted to go out and have a good race and show some of our younger runners how awesome this sport can be."
Marblehead had one of its top runners, Peter Clifford, fighting through an illness and used a pack mentality to make up for it. Senior captain Will Lamb was fifth overall in 16:37 with Isaac Gross in seventh (16:41), Ryan Thompson in eighth (16:50), freshman Will Cerutti coming in tenth (17:05) and Clifford fighting to come in 11th (17:07) for the final scoring place.
"This was a true team win," said Marblehead coach Brian Heenan. "The boys responded extremely well to Peter's illness and stepped up to support him. He still ran really well, too."
NEC GIRLS RACE
It was the usual suspects here as Peabody High junior Sarah DiVasta took the league title in a time of 19:30 while Beverly's girls had the next three runners to run away with their ninth straight team championship.
DiVasta, who earned an All-Conference nod two years ago on this course as a freshman, hung with a wall of Beverly runners for the first lap-and-a-half Saturday. Towards the end of the race, she pulled ahead for good.
"It's nice knowing they can pull me along and I'm able to sit right with those girls, but then its hard at some points to get through them when its time to pick up the pace," DiVasta explained. "When I saw the right time, it was 'take my space and go.'
"It feels really good to be able to win and I feel like I've seen a big improvement in my running. I couldn't be more thankful for my coaches for helping me get to this point."
Emily Young led the Panthers in second overall at 19:36 with Mia Kasperowicz in third at 19:43 and Olivia Young fourth in 19:52. Hannah McCarthy (10th, 20:38), Allison Prasse (20:59, 14th) and Mary Hauck (21:11, 15th) also earned all-star medals for coming in the top 16.
"The course was pretty dry and the girls were able to work together. Some of them were fighting through some injuries and in general they all ran well," said Panthers veteran head coach Dave Jellerson. "I tell them all the time that we practice in the rain because we'll have to run in the rain sooner or later."
Danvers' Shea Nemeskal (5th, 20:06) and Emma Eagan (6th, 20;11) ran well to earn All-Conference honors by finishing in the top eight. Peabody was second in the girls team standings with Cailyn Buckley coming in eighth, Ava Buckley 13th and Leah O'Neill 16th. Marblehead's Juliet Poss was seventh and the Magicians were third as a team with Claire Tips 12th overall.
On the boys side, Ryan Faletra was 12th for Peabody and Josh Trelgran was 16th. Masconomet's top finisher was Miles Darling.
All the coaches were grateful to Gloucester athletic director Bryan Lafata and the city's DPW for clearing trees and branches downed in the midweek's storms.
It was a festive atmosphere with nearly 200 runners between the varsity and jayvee races, with bananas and oranges at the finish line to refresh the runners.
Both the times turned in by Peabody's league champs, Tracia and DiVasta, were new course records on the slightly new layout at Stage Fort Park.
"It's a credit to their strength and their wisdom of racing," said Peabody coach Fernando Braz. "They've both been very consistent all year. This is a winding course, a lot like what we'll see at states in Wrentham, so you practice how to change pace and accelerate on turns. They both responded very well to that challenge."
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE (Top 8)
Runner,School;Time
1. Logan Tracia, Peabody;15:53
2. Liam Ouellette, Beverly;15:57
3. Mekonnen Eon, Danvers;16:01
4. Kevin Rogers, Danvers;16:22
5. Will Lamb, Marblehead;16:37
6. Nicholas Poulin, Gloucester;16:38
7. Isaac Gross, Marblehead;16:41
8. Ryan Thompson, Marblehead;16:50
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE (Top 8)
Runner,School;Time
1. Sarah DiVasta, Peabody;19:30
2. Emily Young, Beverly;19:36
3. Mia Kasperowicz, Beverly;19:43
4. Olivia Young, Beverly;19:52
5. Shea Nemeskal, Danvers;20:06
6. Emma Eagan, Danvers;20:11
7. Juliet Poss, Marblehead;20:33
8. Cailyn Buckley, Peabody;20:35