Stormy Saturday conditions limited the number of races that took place at this year's Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in Marblehead, affectionately known on the North Shore as the 134th annual Marblehead Race Week. It certainly didn't dampen the spirits of the sailors, however.
Two of the racing classes that decided New England championships were also two of the closes races among all those competing. Both took place on the tinker's line course.
In the Viper 640 class, the Barb, Parker & Henry out of Virginia skippered by Henry Amthro won the final face of the day to edge Connecticut's Team Z by a mere two points for the championship. Team Z had won three of the five races but the Barb, Parker & Henry's consistency won out on points, 13 to 15.
Then in the J 70 class, it was Massachusetts based Savasana that took home the New England crown, topping a pair of boats from California by three points. Brian Keane sent Savasana to victory by coming in no worse than third in the first four races to create an insurmountable lead. Local legend Jud Smith's Ten vessel finished fourth.
On the Halfway Rock Line Course, the Town class New England championship went to a local, Marblehead's Nick Cann in the Tonic. He cleaned up by wining the first two races and finishing second in the next two. Believe It Or Knot out of Salem run by Chris Howes finished third and there were several boats from Marblehead in the top ten in the popular class.
Other events taking place on the Halfway Rock Line Course were the Lightning One Design, which saw Chancy run by Charles Ritt of Florida came away with the win.
On the same course, the Rhodes 19 had by far the most local boats with each of the top seven being harbored out of the North Shore. Marblehead's Matt Hooks and his Mighty Rhodes dominated the competition to win with 19 points compared to second place and fellow Marblehead vessel McLovin.
Hall Pass out of Swampscott was third followed by Marblehead's Mohotta Mobetta in the fourth and Harm's Way out of Middleton in fifth.
In the Laser class, ICLA of Bill Rothwell from Lynnfield took the care while the Has Ben out of Gloucester was second and the Flying Dutchman of Marblehead was tied for third with Winchester's Triumph.
There were three classes racing on the Outside Line Course. The Bob run by Tomas Hornos out of Needham won the Etchells class with the Vertigo 2 out of Florida in second place. Tar&Feathered from New York was third before a few local boats checked in: Magic Dragon of Marblehead in fourth, Jah Boat of Marblehead in sixth, Peders Parade of Marblehead in seventh, Mustapha Dance of Marblehead in ninth and Destiny of Marblehead in tenth.
The IOD was won by Elekrta of Cambridge, which came in first in five of the class's eight races. Javelin of Lexington was second with Viking out of Marblehead in fourth, Tango of Marblehead fifth and Pompano of Marblehead seventh.
The J 105 crown went to Merlin of Marblehead, skipped by Charlie Garrard, who edged out Brouhaha run by Ric Dexter of Swampscott by a mere two points.
Knotless of Marblehead was third at J 105.
Marblehead's Corinthian Yacht Club hosted all the pre and post race festivities for more than 100 teams of sailors that came from around the globe to compete in one of New England's favorite sailing events.