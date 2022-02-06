The longer Jay Smith coaches the throws team for Peabody High's track program, the more dominant the group seems to get.
The Tanners took five of the top six places in boys and girls shot put at Sunday's Northeastern Conference championship meet at Reggie Lewis Center with the beaucoup points helping them sweep the team titles with 120 boys points and 100 girls.
Senior Brendan Smith won the shot with a toss of 50-feet-7-inches while classmate Peter Gardikas was second (47-8 3/4) and freshman Alex Jackson third (45-feet). Trinity Cabrera won the girls shot put at 31-feet-2 1/2 inches, narrowly edging out teammate Aaliyah Callahan (also 31-2 1/2) on a tiebreaking second throw.
Complete Northeastern Conference Indoor Track Results
Peabody's boys outpaced Marblehead (82 points), Danvers (54) and NEC Lynch champion Masconomet (48) with depth. The Tanners won two of the three boys relays and got individual gold medals from Eli Batista (6.73 seconds to shade teammate Daviel Canela for second at 6.75), Logan Traccia (1000, 2:35.91).
Mike Perez and Shaun Conrad took 3-4 in the 300 to earn key points for Peabody, as did Jovante Dailey in the high jump (second, 5-foot-10). Canela was also second in the long jump (19-feet-4).
Danvers had a pair of impressive league titles with Colin Kelter winning the 300 in 37.98 seconds and Mekonnen Eon winning the mile (4:31) in an exciting finish against Marblehead's Peter Clifford (4:34). Luke Llewellyn had a great showing in the 1000, coming in second in 2:37.11 and Kevin Rogers was runner-up in the 2-mile in 10:05.68.
Beverly's Liam Ouellette took home gold in the longest race of the day, winning the 2-mile in 9:55.07. Marblehead's boys took first in the 4x800 relay with Masconomet's in second.
Masconomet's Liam Gillespie won the hurdles in 8.59 seconds with Schuyler Schmitt of Marblehead leading a pack of Magicians in second, third and fourth. Schmitt was also third in the high jump while the Chieftains also got a strong second from Nate Collins in the 600 (won by Gloucester's Andrew Coelho).
Swampscott's Vincenzo Videtta won the league title in the high jump (6-feet) and teammate Joey Do took gold in the long jump at 20-feet-6-inches. Cole Hammernick picked up second the 300 and the Big Blue 4x400 was also second overall.
Savanna Vargas won the long jump with a leap of 15-feet-1-inch and Peabody's 100 points just beat out Beverly's 89 with Marblehead third at 83 and Danvers fourth with 43.
The Tanner girls also got a gold from Sarah DiVasta in the 1000, who won in 3:11.19. Beverly's Olivia Young came in second (3:13.60) and Danvers' Katie Walfield was third in 3:14.88.
Peabody's girls also got key points from Yosmery Batista (third, 300, 45.07), Leah O'Neill (third, 2-mile, 12:49), the 4x200 relay (second), the 4x800 relay (second) and Lindsey Wilson (second, high jump, 4-10).
Beverly's girls saw Emily Young win the league title in the mile (5:32.75) only a half-second ahead of Danvers' Courtney Hinchion in second at 5:33.17. The Panthers claimed another gold with Mia Kasperowicz winning the 2-mile in 11:56 and the Panthers also took first in both the 4x800 relay and the 4x400 relay. Mya Perron was also third in the shot put.
In the 300, Danvers soccer superstar Arianna Bezanson won the league title in the 300 at 43.14 seconds. Emma Eagan also picked up second in the 2-mile in 12:17.
There was another great finish in the girls 600 with the top four all within one second of each other. Lydia Bailey of Marblehead took gold in 1:46.24 with Beverly's Claire Brean getting silver in 1:46.38 and Jenna Lindsey of Masco third in 1:46.67.
Marblehead's girls won the 4x200 relay and league volleyball MVP Keira Sweetnam took gold in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet. Devin Whalen was third in the long jump for the Magicians.
Danvers picked up a nice second in the 4x400.