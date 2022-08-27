Former Peabody High great Kalie Judd was not thinking about the Plymouth State University Hall of Fame when she got a call from her Panther basketball coach Lauren Lavigne, who is now assistant athletic director, to talk about her induction. Judd is one of four deserving athletes and coaches going into the Hall of Fame on Friday, October 7. The 38th induction ceremony and first since the class of 2019, will be held at the Eugene and Joan Savage Welcome Center in the university's hockey arena.
"I was outside playing with my son and had no idea why she'd be calling me," said Kalie Judd Jowders. "She wanted to be the first to tell me, and honestly it was a surprise. It really wasn't something that was on my mind, and I wasn't thinking about being selected but am really honored."
The former Peabody High basketball and lacrosse standout went on to play both sports in college and played both extremely well. The 2010 graduate was a three-year member of the basketball team starting at point guard as a junior and senior. She was a key member of the team that posted 33 wins and went to the ECAC Tournament two years in a row including once to the finals.
Judd averaged 7.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. Her finest performance was 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals in No. 6 PSU's upset over a Regis College team that was No. 2 in the ECAC New England Tourney semifinals. Judd played 40 minutes in that game and topped that by being on the court for all 44 minutes in an overtime, one point loss to No. 1 Keene State. She ended her basketball career with 419 points, 305 rebounds, 220 assists and 194 steals in 80 games.
"I really enjoyed playing both basketball and lacrosse, but think I was a little better at lacrosse. I miss playing a lot, but I did coach field hockey and basketball in Lexington at the middle school and lacrosse as a high school varsity assistant which I loved," she said.
She teaches physical education at the Diamond Middle School in Lexington. She has two sons, five year-old Cole and one-year old Cameron. The Jowders live in Billerica.
"Now I'm coaching my son's soccer team," she said. "So I guess I'm getting right back in it. Kids that age are so funny. I'm really happy I went to Plymouth State where I was able to play two sorts i love and academically go to a great physical education program. Through networking it helped me get where I am now."
Judd certainly was deserving of a place in the Hall on her basketball career accomplishments, but she was even more amazing in lacrosse as was a natural goal scorer and the 14th PSU player to record more than 100 goals. A three time All LEC first team selection and second team IWLCA All Pilgrim Region as a senior she began at UNH before transferring. In her first year as a Panther in 2008 she led he team with 36 points, 47 ground balls, 45 draw controls, and 27 caused turnovers. The following year was even better, scoring 32 goals and a team high 51 ground balls, 55 draw controls, and 25 caused turnovers proving to be outstanding both offensively and defensively.
Senior year capped her illustrious career with 43 goals and 23 assists along with scooping up an unbelievable 65 ground balls. At the time. 90 draw controls, 4.52 per game, ranked 4th in NCAA Division 3 history. She still holds the school record for most draw controls in a game (16), and led the team to the ECAC New England Tournament semifinals that year. The fact that her goal totals and other marks came in only three seasons is a remarkable achievement.
"I've been told I'll have to give a speech that night, but I really haven't started to think about that. I plan to have close family come and am thinking about bringing my five year-old," she said. "I think he might be old enough to like it. I also invited some college friends and teammates as well as my coaches. It is a really special honor, and I am proud to be inducted with three greats."
Dorothy Diehl, an advocate for women's sports and field hockey coach will be inducted posthumously along with a former athletic director John Clark, who had a 45 year career at the school, and Dan Fallon (2007) former defensive football star and later assistant coach.