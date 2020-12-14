When the opportunity of a lifetime came his way, said Jack Gilligan, he wasn't about to hem and haw or wait for so-called better options.
"I've always been interested in Bowdoin College from the time I was at St. John's Prep, and when they reached out to me seeing if I'd like to come to school there and play hockey, I didn't have to think twice," said the 18-year-old defenseman. "There was absolutely no reason for me not to take it."
A two-year captain during his playing days at St. John's Prep, Gilligan will be headed off to Brunswick, Maine to skate for the Polar Bears beginning in the 2021-22 season.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound right shot defenseman, Gilligan is currently playing for the Twin City Thunder, a member of the United States Premier Hockey League's National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC). Through nine games, the Salem native is tied for third on the team in scoring with five points (all assists) and is the top scorer among the team's blueliners.
"The level of play up here (in Auburn, Maine) is really fast. I like it a lot," said Gilligan. "There's a ton of good players, where everyone is trying to get into colleges ... and everyone can play at that level."
Veteran St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson used Gilligan in a myriad of ways in the latter's three years of varsity play. His ability to take away time and space from opposing forwards, his big shot from the point and his physical play, both in open ice and along the walls, were all of paramount importance to the Eagles' success.
As someone who was regularly counted on to play upwards of 25 minutes a night and in all special teams situations, Gilligan led all Prep defensemen in goals (5) and points (13) a year ago as the team reached the Super 1 semifinals. He graduated with 10-22-32 career totals.
"As a staff we're thrilled that Jack will be attending Bowdoin next fall," said Hanson. "Jack has a tremendous work ethic on and off the ice and that includes the classroom.
"It's truly gratifying to see a kid like Jack get rewarded with an opportunity like Bowdoin. It's a school that has a stellar reputation as an elite academic institution, but also has an equally storied hockey program steeped in tradition."
Bowdoin, a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is not playing games this season along with the rest of the league due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Under head coach Jamie Dumont, the Polar Bears went 12-12-1 a season ago.
Gilligan spoke with Dumont and assistant coach Stan Moore during the recruiting process and said he's thrilled he'll be playing for them and the program.
"They like how I play physically and that I'm a big D-man, something they want in their game," he said. "I'm looking forward to doing whatever role they need me to do."
Gilligan and his Thunder teammates and coaches will be headed to Florida to play in the NCDC's 'bubble' at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel (just outside of Tampa) for a month from January 4 to mid-February.
Having graduated from St. John's Prep with a 4.2 grade point average, Gilligan is unsure of what he'll study at Bowdoin, but said he's excited for what the school's many choices academically. When it's safe for him to do so, he'll visit the campus to get more of a lay of the land.
"The academics are second to none at St. John's. All my teachers and counselors there really prepared me to stay on track and get me to the academic level that I'm at," said Gilligan. "And playing four seasons for Coach Hanson, he's just the best. He and the assistant coaches taught me how to play the right way. The strength coach, Bill McSheffrey, was amazing, too."
Hanson chuckled when recalling a time when Gilligan was perhaps seven or eight years old and served as a stick boy for the Eagles when they played a few scrimmages at Salem State's Rockett Arena ("I could never carry all the sticks," said Gilligan). When the players changed his name, said Hanson, Gilligan got overwhelmed and ran out of the locker room after the game.
"To see Jack later serve as Prep hockey captain for two years and now commit to Bowdoin," said Hanson, "we've seen his growth first hand. We wish him nothing but the best."
