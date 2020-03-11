FRAMINGHAM — It definitely took a hop-skip along the ice in front of the net. It may have gone off of a St. John’s Prep player out front.
The bottom line is that this shot, coming off the stick of Pope Francis sophomore defenseman Jack Kennedy 4 minutes and 57 seconds into overtime, ended the Eagles’ season one game shy of a shot at a state championship.
Kennedy’s tally came from the high slot and worked its way through a maze of bodies out front and into the back of the net, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 win over St. John’s Prep in the Super 8 loser’s bracket final Wednesday night at Loring Arena.
Pope Francis, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, advances to take on top seeded Arlington for the Super 8 championship Sunday (3:15 p.m.) TD Garden. St. John’s Prep, which had battled its way back from the loser’s bracket to win twice before Wednesday night, saw its campaign end at 15-6-4.
“The other night we won in OT,” said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, referring to his team’s 3-2 triumph over BC High on Saturday night, “and tonight we lost. It takes some luck and bounces, and (Pope Francis) got a good bounce on that goal. It might’ve deflected off someone up high and into the net, but it doesn’t matter how it went in. A goal’s a goal.”
With the teams skating 4-on-4 in the 8-minute sudden death overtime session, Kennedy got the puck and circled right-to-left behind the Prep net, up along the left wall and cut towards the middle of the ice in the high slot before letting his wrister go. It bounced once, about 10 feet in front of Prep netminder Noah Dorsey-Sorofman (24 saves) and appeared to go off an Eagles’ defender before darting past the keeper and into the cage.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win,” said Hanson outside his team’s somber locker room. “It came down to one play in overtime.”
Pope Francis (16-5-2) came into the third period trailing, 2-1, and without its best player, freshman right wing Ryan Leonard, who was knocked out of the game after a collision with the Eagles’ Pat Moran deep in the Prep zone 11 minutes into the second period. Leonard fell to the ice hard and had trouble getting back up, went off the ice and never returned.
But the Cardinals took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play early in the second period, scoring the tying goal before prevailing in the extra session.
Veteran Pope Francis coach Brian Foley, who was visibly upset and yelling across the rink at the St. John’s bench after the play that felled Leonard, told reporters after the game he felt his player had been ‘targeted’ by the Eagles. While it’s clear they were looking to slow the mercurial winger down, Hanson said there was certainly no objective to injure anyone.
“From what I understood from the kids, they (Moran and Leonard) hit head-to-head without any intent,” he said.
After a “‘chaotic and disorganized” first period, said Hanson, in which his team managed just three shots on goal, the Eagles managed to put 10 on Cardinals’ goalie Ben Zaranek in the middle stanza, one of which beat him for the go-ahead tally.
Off a faceoff to the netminder’s left, Prep centerman Evan Moore won the draw cleanly over to Moran, who quickly put a one-timer along the ice and past Zaranek at the 9:07 mark. The goal, his first of the postseason and sixth of the season, gave St. John’s a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals got a measure of revenge, however, just 2:04 into the third period with a two-man advantage. Defenseman Logan Dapprich, snuck his way into the low slot and powered home an uncontested shot from 20 feet out.
“I knew that was going to be huge,” Hanson admitted of the 5-on-3. “Credit to our guys, though, after they scored, because they still had some really good chances and we were able to limit the damage to just one goal.”
Pope Francis got things started just 3:07 in when junior forward Jacob Iby followed up a shot by teammate Jack Kennedy and popped the rebound into the cage far post. The Eagles responded three-and-a-half minutes later when Ned Malolepszy tipped home Will Perry’s shot from the left point. It was Malolepszy’s team-leading fourth goal of the postseason.
St. John’s wound up outshooting the Cardinals, 31-27.
It was the final high school game for 14 seniors on the Prep roster, who together went to a pair of Super 8 tournaments and twice were within one game of playing for a title on Garden ice, including once in the Division 1 North tournament. They also went 6-3 in the playoffs the last two winters.
“They competed, they knew how to win and when their backs were against the wall, they played their best hockey,” Hanson said of his graduating class. “They have a lot to be proud of.
“I know they’re disappointed; we all are. We all hoped to be playing on Sunday. But I’ve been doing this a long time and realize it takes a lot to get to that final game, and a lot of things go into getting there. Sometimes, negative things happen that affect you from getting there — and unfortunately, some of those happened to us tonight.”
Pope Francis 3, St. John’s Prep 2 (OT)
Super 8 loser’s bracket final
at Loring Arena, Framingham
St. John’s Prep 1 1 0 0 — 2
Pope Francis 1 0 1 1 — 3
First period: PF, Jacob Iby (Jack Kennedy), 3:04; SJP, Ned Malolepszy (Will Perry, Matt Taylor), 6:35.
Second period: SJP, Pat Moran (Evan Moore), 9:07.
Third period: PF, Logan Dapprich (Kennedy, Ryan Shaw), ppg, 2:04.
Overtime: PF, Kennedy (un), 4:57.
Saves: SJP, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman 24; PF, Ben Zaranek 29.
Records; SJP, 14-6-5; PF, 16-5-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.