HATHORNE — It was assistant coach Andrew Irving's idea that got the Beverly High boys lacrosse team the boost it needed Saturday morning.
Trailing during the first half and not playing their best defensively — but at the same time winning almost every faceoff — Irving suggested to head coach Matt Riordan that the Panthers slow it down in the Essex Tech end. The plan worked to near-perfection as the Orange-and-Black turned a one-goal game at halftime into a second half runaway, claiming a 15-9 non-league victory over the Hawks.
"I know the boys wanted to go-go-go," said Riordan, "but the plan was to just spin it, spin it, spin it offensively. We wanted to go for up to two minutes before we ran a play not to drain the clock, but to keep it out of our end and wait for the right shot."
It worked as Beverly (now 7-3) pumped home nine of the game's next 10 goals after halftime to before the hosts netted a pair in the final two-plus minutes, long after the contest had been decided.
Sophomore attack Cam Smith scored four goals with two assists while senior Gavin Lawrence also ripped the twine four times with one helper. Matt Maloblocki (2 goals, 3 assists) and Mason Simpson (2 goals, 2 assists) also had multiple snipes for the winners.
James Silva, who also had a goal and an assist, was a monster on faceoffs for Beverly by winning 20-of-23.
"James is James; he can be a beast in the circle," said Riordan. "And getting Cam back from injury has really helped our offense. He's just so fast and scored a few really nasty goals (Saturday), including a beautiful shot through his legs while he was cutting towards the net."
Essex Tech (also 7-3) got a strong game from the area's leading scorer, Fisher Gadbois, whose four goals and two assists gave him 36 goals and 54 points in 10 games. Goaltender Damian Biersteker had 13 of his 17 saves in the first half.
"We know possession is key, and them having it so much obviously hurt," said Hawks head coach Sean Parsons. "They weren't a high powered offense, but all that time they had the ball took its toll on our defense. They just lull you and then, boom! They'd score.
"I think we lacked the fire we needed in that second half to match Beverly's," added Parsons. "You'd think you'd be up for the third quarter, playing the way we did in the first half against a Division 1 team. We led 4-2 at one point and we knew we could run with them and play with them. But we came out in the third quarter flat ... and it killed us."
Colby Vaccaro ("he's been steady all season for us," said Riordan) made nine saves in net for Beverly, which also received strong play on the back end from Brendan McCarron. John Maloblocki added a goal and an assist while another helper came from Aidan Sullivan.
Beverly freshman Chris McKeon netted his first career goal in the fourth quarter and also picked up one assist.
Dominic Tiberii was noticeable for Essex Tech not only for scoring once and picking up two assists, both also with his scrappiness and fighting for ground balls. Other Hawk goal scorers were Matt Tavares (2), Colin Holden and Bryan Swaczyk, with Armani Booth and P.J. Norton picking up solo assists.
"We have to have more possession and play with more confidence moving forward," said Parsons of his Hawks, who play at Shawsheen Monday. "We'll be fine; just a few tweaks we need to make to improve."
Beverly heads back into Northeastern Conference play Monday when it takes unbeaten Marblehead (8-0) on the road at 4:30 p.m.
"We have to get off to a good start against them," Riordan, whose team fell to the Magicians three weeks ago (16-6). "We got down early last time and, Marblehead being Marblehead, that got into our heads a bit. So there'll be an emphasis on having a quick srart. We're a resilient group and I'm hoping that wasn't there last time will be this time around."