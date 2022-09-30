MANCHESTER — Honesty is a policy that Dan Connors follows to a T. Whether that's talking to his Essex Tech football players, breaking down game film or talking about an opponent, you're going to get a straight answer from the Hawks' head coach.
So when he tells you how dangerous that the Manchester Essex Hornets — who played with machine-like precision in taking apart his Hawks, 41-7, Friday night at Hyland Field — are, you can take it as faith.
"The story was them. They didn't make one mistake the entire night," Connors said of the unbeaten Hornets, who got touchdowns from six different players. "What they have and what they run is very good, and they're very, very well coached.
"Plus, they're very tough. They roll in here with 20-odd guys, but they're all Spartans," Connors continued. "I knew they were a good football team, but they're a very, very, very good football team. They've already destroyed two teams in our (Commonwealth Athletic Conference), and they just do not make mistakes. Some of the things we were trying to run offensively, they were all over it. And any 50/50 balls went their way, too."
The Hornets (now 4-0) got 161 yards on the ground from junior running back Stephen Martin, including a 3-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter. He also had a 77-yard burst down the right sidelines, and his sturdy frame and constantly moving feet made it difficult for the Hawks' defenders to bring him down, even when he was being gang tackled.
Senior quarterback Brennan Twombly also had a big night for the winners, throwing for 153 yards and two scores and a pair of 2-point conversion passes. He also intercepted two passes, running one of them back for a scintillating 70-yard score that gave the hosts a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.
"The happiest thing for us as coaches is our defense and keeping those guys off the board," said Josiah Grimes, the former Ipswich High standout of the late 1990s turned Hornets' head coach. "Our D has done a great job keeping the points down (40 points allowed in 4 games, with 151 points for) and killing our opponents' drives.
"We're also very lucky the guys we have in the backfield offensively are a lot of seniors, older guys who have been through it all before," he added. "We know they're capable of moving the ball and making things happen."
Some of those defensive standouts for the Hornets included defensive end Ben Hurd, a senior three-year starter who first saw varsity time as a freshman; and outside linebacker Jesse Oliver, another senior.
A turning point in the contest came in late in the second quarter. Essex Tech (now 2-2) went for it on 4th-and-1 at the Manchester Essex 33-yard line but was stuffed; the Hornets turned around and drove the field and scored with 4.7 seconds left before intermission on Martin's TD run, which made it 28-7.
"That was the first time we've really run a 2-minute offense this season, something we've repped a lot in practice the past few weeks," said Grimes. "It was really good to see our guys execute it, getting all the details right and being efficient without taking any bad penalties or going offsides or anything that could've derailed it."
Senior captain Harry Lynch, a natural running back who has taken over at quarterback for Essex Tech after a season ending injury to fellow captain Devon Lebron in Week 1, had success running draw plays, finishing with 89 hard earned yards on 17 carries.
Lynch also had his team's lone touchdown, a 14-yard run on a delayed boot up the middle. Kaio Dos Passos kicked the extra point, making it 14-7 at the time. But the Hornets would score the game's final 27 points.
Declan Kirk hauled in a 27-yard touchdown toss from Twombly in the left corner of the end zone in the third quarter, and Preston Potter had a 20-yard scoring catch in the fourth. Prior to that, Henry Otterbein ran one in from four yards out in the first quarter, and Jesse Oliver had a 6-yard run in the second.
"I'm not going to make excuses about the guys who aren't here any more or those that are injured. We can win with the guys we have," said Connors "But we were extremely sloppy, and you can't be against this team."
Aside from Lynch, the Hawks got strong outings from fellow captain Josh Heath on the offensive line and at mike linebacker, as well as sophomore Trevor O'Neill at defensive tackle.
"It's a learning lesson. I told the guys we go back into league play next week (hosting Greater Lawrence on Friday) and have to learn from this. It's only one night," said Connors. "We're 2-2, but at the same time we need to figure this out now, because we're running out of time. We have to figure out what we have with these guys."
Sophomore lineman Cian Brennock, who kicked an extra point, also recovered a fumble for Manchester Essex, which hosts KIPP Academy of Lynn in a CAC battle next Friday.
Manchester Essex 41, Essex Tech 7
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Essex Tech (x-x);0;7;0;0;7
Manchester Essex (4-0);6;22;6;7;41
Scoring summary
ME-Henry Otterbein 4 run (rush failed)
ME-Jesse Oliver 6 run (Declan Kirk pass from Brennan Twombly)
ET-Harry Lynch 14 run (Kaio Dos Passos kick)
ME-Twombly 70 interception return (pass failed)
ME-Stephen Martin 3 run (Preston Potter pass from Twombly)
ME-Kirk 27 pass from Twombly (rush failed)
ME-Potter 20 pass from Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Harry Lynch 17-89, P.J. Norton 4-15, Jake Gilbert 3-11; Manchester Essex — Stephen Martin 15-161, Cam Hubbard 7-30, Brennan Twombly 7-16, Henry Otterbein 6-15, Jesse Oliver 2-7, Declan Kirk 1-(-5).
PASSING: Essex Tech — Lynch 3-12-27-0-2; Manchester Essex — Twombly 11-18-153-2-1.
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — Norton 3-27; Manchester Essex — Kirk 4-73, Otterbein 5-54, Preston Potter 1-20, Daniel Wood 1-6.