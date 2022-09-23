BOXFORD — With unseasonably cool temperatures for late September and a 35-mile-an-hour wind blowing throughout the contest, conditions were not exactly ideal for throwing the football Friday night.
So Will Shannon and the offensive linemen for the Masconomet Chieftains adjusted and took advantage of what visiting Winchester game them.
Gaining chunks of yardage by between the tackles, Shannon ran for 102 yards and two scores on just 10 carries as the hosts earned their first win of the season, 28-7 over the Sachems at Walt Roberts Field.
Masconomet — playing with the injured All-State, two-way end Tyler McMahon — dominated early and often, piling up 220 yards of offense on 14 first downs in the first half while holding the visitors to 33 yards combined just one first down. They turned a 13-0 point halftime advantage into a 28-0 chasm midway through the third quarter and cruised from there.
"It was really windy when we came out onto the field for warmups, so we committed to the run game," said Shannon, the Masconomet captain who also caught three passes for 41 yards. "That was great, because I'm a RB so I love the run game. My legs felt good and I was ready to go. I just wanted to turn it on when my name was called."
The Chieftains' trench guys — captain Dan Bandar, Jacob Miller, Chase Caron, Ben Trolander and Robert Becker, with Nathaniel Cantalupo and Luke Maczynski rotating in — held their blocks to open up huge swaths of open space for Shannon & Co.
"The line really stepped up," added Shannon. "Those guys were opening up huge holes all night."
Shannon capped off a six-play, 47-yard drive, highlighted by a 17-yard pass from captain Matt Richardson (7-for-11, 107 yards) to Sam Nadworny, by running up the gut from three yards out. His second TD came after teammate Chris McCarthy tackled the Winchester punter on his own 5-yard line following a poor snap, and Shannon ran it in from there before Richardson added the conversion rush.
"Will did a really nice job going forward when they took the perimeter away from us. They were giving us the inside (runs) and Will made the most of it," said Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle.
"We're getting better and better each week," he added. "We're getting more depth each week on both sides of the ball, too, getting guys who can step in and contribute."
Captain Will Mitchell had a pick-six for the winners, taking in a pass at the Sachems' 13-yard line and taking it over the goal line without breaking stride.
Other defensive stars included Trolander (fumble recovery), Sam Nadworny at strong side linebacker, Beau Fellows, and Chas Kelly.
Richardson and Owen Barrett connected for Masco's other touchdown, coming with 14 seconds before halftime in which the signal caller rolled left and found Barrett in the back corner of the end zone. He timed his leap perfectly to bring the ball down for six points.
Winchester (1-2) averted a shutout when backup quarterback Jack Centurelli reached paydirt on a 6-yard run.
Masconomet begins Northeastern Conference play next Saturday at Hurd Stadium (2 p.m.) when it faces host Beverly.
"We'll have an extra day to get ready and prepare for it," said Shannon, "We got this first win; now, we want to keep it going."
Masconomet 28, Winchester 7
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Winchester (1-2);0;0;0;7;7
Masconomet (1-2);7;6;15;0;28
Scoring summary
M-Will Shannon 3 run (Cooper Easley kick)
M-Owen Barrett 19 pass from Matt Richardson (kick blocked)
M-Shannon 5 run (Richardson rush)
M-Will Mitchell 13 interception return (Easley kick)
M-Jack Centurelli 6 run (Kieran Corr kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Winchester — Jack Centurelli 10-47, Ryan Doucette 12-28, Bronner Keough 4-10, Harry Lowenstein 2-9; Emmett Goodrich 1-(-1); Masconomet — Will Shannon 10-102, Sam Nadworny 8-30, Owen Barrett 4-20, Matt Richardson 4-7, Robie Engel 3-5, Ryhan Goncalves 2-3, Leonidas Koutolas 1-(-3).
PASSING: Winchester — Lowenstein 4-7-17-0-1; Centurelli 1-7-6-0-0; Masconomet — Richardson 7-11-107-1-0.
RECEIVING: Winchester — Keough 1-8, Ben Wilson 1-6, Will Schlesinger 2-6, Centurelli 1-3; Masconomet — Shannon 3-41, Nadworny 2-30, Barrett 1-19, Max Conley 1-17.