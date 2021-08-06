BEVERLY — Runners are a hardy bunch, and it takes more than a little rain to keep them away.
There were 489 entrants in the Beverly Yankee Homecoming 5K at Lynch Park Thursday night, part of the YMCA of the North Shore's Road Race Series.
Peabody's Claudio Rocha, who won this race two years ago when it was last held, successfully defended his title with a blistering fast time of 15:05. Former Tanner teammate Will Aylward took second in 15:52 while Liam Ouellette was third in 16:02, Another former Peabody High runner Drew Fossa finished fourth.
Tara Chaplin was the first female finisher, clocking 18:25. She said the rain didn't slow her down a bit.
"I loved the rain," she said. "It made everything more fun."
Rain had fallen all day, but stopped before the race began. That didn't last long in this summer of wet weather, however, as 10 minutes after the start a light drizzle began to fall that rapidly turned into a downpour, soaking everybody.
'I really didn't mind it because it cooled me off," said Rocha, who runs at Assumption College and is getting in shape for the cross country season. "I really like running here because this is a great course."
Aylward and Rocha talked before the race and planned a strategy to stay close, but Rocha turned it up and Aylward couldn't catch him. Rocha was all alone coming down the driveway into Lynch Park towards the finish line.
"We were together for about 200 meters, but when he took off I knew I wasn't going to be able to stay with him," said Aylward, who runs at Franklin Pierce University. "Claudio is in my college conference and I know how fast he is. I knew it back in high school.
"This is my first time running here, and I really liked the course with its rolling hills," added Aylward. "We all got soaked out there, but I didn't mind. Rain is my favorite weather to run in. I wasn't expecting it to come down like that, but it cooled me off."
Right behind Chaplin for female runners was Sydney Packard of Georgetown, who ran for Bishop Fenwick and WPI. She was followed by Nicole Demers of Beverly and 17-year-old Mia Kasperowicz, a Salem News track all-star from Beverly High who will run at UMass Amherst.
These results for second, third, and fourth are unofficial because of a problem with the information given to Bay State Timing. No results were posted at the site after the race; instead, runners were told they'd be receiving an email with their official place and time.
"It's my first time here," said Packard. "The course goes right by my grandparents house so they could see me run, which was nice."
Ben and Jessica Etten of Salem ran together with their 11-month-old son Dylan in a stroller. It was hard work, especially on the hills in the pouring rain.
"We got drenched and Dylan was crying at the end," said Jessica Etten. "This was his first race, but he's smiling now under the tent."
"The worst part was going up the hills," said Ben Etten. "This is our first time here, and it was so nice seeing a lot of people along the course cheering the runners on. We just love Lynch Park and will definitely come back.".
As has been the case in recent years, a group of Beverly firefighters donned full gear to run the course while carrying a large American flag. For Derek Marshall of Beverly, it was his first time being part of the group.
"The other guys have done it before, but it's a first for me and an awesome experience," he said. "We're wearing about 50 pounds of gear, but it wasn't hot tonight and the rain kept us cool."
