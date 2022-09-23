READING — While the Danvers High football team held a high-powered offense to just two touchdowns, the Falcons couldn’t finish any drives of their own.
Reading, the defending Middlesex Liberty Division champion and one of the top-ranted squads in the state, prevailed over Danvers 21-0 on Friday at Hollingsworth Field.
“They’re a really good team,” said Danvers coach Ryan Nolan, who team dropped to 1-2. “I liked the way we fought and showed resilience.”
Reading (3-0) jumped out to 13-0 lead in the first nine minutes of play, scoring once on each side of the ball.
On the game’s opening series, the Rockets drove to the Danvers 6-yard line on 15 plays. QB James Murphy finished the drive when he found Aidan Bekkenhuis in the middle of the end zone.
After the Rockets recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Falcons’ 33, Danvers got the ball back three plays later when Aris Xerras picked off a deflected pass.
Three plays after that, Jake Palm intercepted a pass from Travis Voisine and returned it 27 yards for Reading’s second touchdown.
The Rockets had a chance to build on their lead before halftime when Reading drove all the way down to the two. On fourth and goal the Falcons sacked Murphy, got the ball back and ran out the remaining 21 seconds.
On its first possession of the third quarter Reading added to its lead with Murphy finding Jesse Doherty on the left sideline for a 19-yard catch and run. On the conversion, Murphy connected with Ryan Strout.
Reading had the ball inside the Danvers 20 on two other occasions in the second half, but the Falcons forced them to turn it over on downs. Xerras ended one series with a fourth-down sack of Murphy for a 9-yard loss.
“They had their first-string guys in and we gave them all they could handle,” Nolan said.
The Falcons had their best offensive series on their final possession, when they drove to the Reading 27. Sam Lindeman completed a 22-yard pass to Xerras, putting the ball on the Reading 42. Voisine returned to the game and got Danvers to the 27 on passes of 12 and 10 yards to Owen Gasinowski and Deshawn Masse, but the drive ended when Bekkenhuis picked off a fourth and $ pass at the 20 with 1:01 left
Aidan Smith made a fumble recovery for Danvers.