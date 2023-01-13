PEABODY — Taking on a very quick, athletic team like St. Mary's is a tough task for any team, and especially a tall order for very young Bishop Fenwick squad.
The visitors from Lynn have lost only once in 12 games and shot out to a nine point lead in the first quarter by moving the ball around well, hitting their shots, and playing in your face defense that caused a lot of turnovers en route to a 71-45 victory.
It would have been easy for the Crusaders to pack it in, but they came back with a strong second quarter, outscoring the Spartans, 19-13.
Cecilia Kay was a one girl wrecking band for Fenwick with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. The junior captain combined with freshman Caitlin Boyle for an 8-0 run in the waning minutes of the half. A basket by Boyle, who was fouled for an old fashioned three point play brought the home team within two points, 23-21, and at the half the deficit was three, 28-25.
What followed was a dismal third quarter when Fenwick was outscored 26-6 mostly because of errant passes that led to too many turnovers.
The three big weapons for St. Mary's were Swampscott's Niya Morgen with 24 points, Yirsy Queliz from Ipswich (18), and 8th grader Bella Owumi (17).
"In that second quarter we proved we could play with them, but I don't know what happened in the third," said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis. "We lost our composure, didn't hit people when they were open, and were careless with the ball. We needed to be in control more. They get most of their points off turnovers and fast breaks. We have a very young team and with that you're going to have some great games and some bad ones, but we'll be around in February and March. We will get better. Cecilia was terrific. She and Caitlin combined a couple of times."
Boyle had eight points and fellow freshmen Anna Fertonani (6) and Celia Neilson, who was playing on a sprained ankle (4) all contributed.
"Anna had a lot of pressure on her going against Morgen, who will play at Bentley next year," said DeBaggis. "Anna was playing in Middle School a year ago while Niya has been on varsity for four years."
St. Mary's coach Jeff Newhall wasn't surprised that Fenwick came back in the second quarter to make it a game.
"They are well coached and always play hard," he said. "We went up 9-1 early, but they came right back. We weren't making good decisions at either end, and committed too many fouls. We took care of the ball much better in the second half, and our speed and length made a big difference. We were able to steal the ball and go on breakaways. Morgen plays 365 days a year, and she's a scorer but also does so many other things for us. She really took the game over in the second half.
"We've been going up against Kay for three years now, first at Arlington Catholic and the last two at Fenwick. We were giving her too much space which you can't do, and sending her to the line too often."
St. Mary's 71, Bishop Fenwick 45
at Bishop Fenwick Field House, Peabody
ST. MARY'S: Queliz 7-2-18, Moloney 0-0-0, Hyacinthe 0-0-0, Owumi 7-2-17, Morgen 9-3-24, Preira 3-0-6, Roberts 0-0-0, Conte 0-0-0, Azzun 1-0-2, Norton 0-0-0, Matela 2-0-4 Totals: 29-7-71
BISHOP FENWICK: Neilson 1-2-4, Keenan 0-0-0, Fertonani 2-2-6, Perry 0-1-1, Boyle 3-2-8, McPhail 1-3-5, Lendall 0-0-0, Kay 6-9-21 Totals: 13-19-45
Halftime: St. Mary's 28-25
3-Pointers: St. Mary's Morgen (3), Queliz (2), Owumi
Records: St. Mary's 11-1; Bishop Fenwick 6-4