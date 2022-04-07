PEABODY — Visiting Newton North’s first four batters stung the baseball with loud contact Thursday afternoon at Peabody High’s Bezemes Diamond. That sort of start would be enough to rattle a lot of pitchers, but Tanner senior captain Justin Powers has been around the block a few times.
Limiting the Tigers to two runs in a bases loaded, no-out jam allowed Peabody’s right-handed ace to find himself. Powers conceded only one more hit over the next five innings and struck out nine to earn a quality 4-3 win over a Newton North team ranked in the top 15 in Massachusetts.
“You try to establish a fastball early in the game, but they were ripping it,” Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt explained. “We had to go to offspeed stuff right away, and Justin threw it for swingable pitches. That was the key to the game — he got us out of an ‘Oh shoot’ mentality. We realized he’s going to locate his offspeed pitches and we’re going to be fine.”
Senior captain Brendan Smith’s 2-run homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the first made sure the Tanners (2-0 for the first time since 2015) didn’t trail for long. Newton North (0-1) walked the first two batters but turned a double play to put Peabody on the ropes; in a 2-2 count, Smith delivered to square things up.
“Coach Betts and I have a quote we like to say: 80 is 100 for us big guys,” said Smith, a sizeable right tackle and shot putter with big power in his bat. “With two strikes, I was trying to get the big part of the barrel on the ball; I got an offspeed pitch and the bat took it from there.”
A well-played ballgame on a chilly afternoon remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. Catcher Ryan Brunet started the rally with a single (Peabody’s second hit of the game) and senior captain Michael Krouse followed with a single. After Joey Raymond walked to load the bases, junior Gio Guglielmo stroked a 2-run single to put the Tanners on top for good, 4-2.
Peabody’s fifth error of the afternoon put the leadoff man on in the sixth, and Powers walked a pair to load the bases. One run scored on a wild pitch, but Powers struck out the side with the tying run 90 feet away.
“Justin’s been preparing for this since January; he’s had a chip on his shoulder since last season ended. Baseball’s his sport and he’s been working very hard to be ready for these spots,” said Bettencourt.
Powers stranded nine runners on base, with eight of them left in scoring position. He had no problem attacking hitters, throwing first pitch strikes nearly 70 percent of the time, and threw well from the stretch.
Peabody’s only 1-2-3 defensive inning was the seventh, when sophomore Branden Waite made his first varsity appearance and earned the save.
“Early in the year I always want to challenge our team with a tough game to see where we are and what we need to work on,” Bettencourt said. “We made some mistakes today, but we recovered.”
One such mistake was Cam Connolly dropping a fly ball in left center field ... but the youngster erased it immediately by throwing a strike to second base to gun down the advancing runner. That’s the sort of mentality the Tanners feel they’ll need as they get into Northeastern Conference play next week.
“We can’t get too high or too low,” said Smith. “We have to keep things consistent rather than getting over confident and overplaying ourselves.”
Krouse scored two runs for the Tanners; senior right fielder Joey Raymond ended one threat with a nice running catch, Connolly also singled and sophomore Alex Silva scored as a pinch runner.
Newton North shortstop Myles Oo had the game’s only extra base hit (a double) and John Donnellon and Leo Choos had their squad’s RBI.