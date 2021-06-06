SWAMPSCOTT — Justin Powers flirted with a perfect game, and a no-hitter, Sunday afternoon. What his Peabody High baseball team really needed, though, was a win, so he was happy to deliver that in lieu of hitting a personal milestone.
Powers struck out nine and yielded only two hits to host Swampscott as the Tanners snapped their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory. The junior righty was around the plate throughout this scorching hot day, allowing his defense to play on its toes.
"The rut we were in, we needed someone to take control from the mound. That's what Justin did today," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, his team now 6-7.
Swampscott (5-6) got the tying run in scoring position in the seventh when pinch-hitter Brendan Norton was plunked and pinch-runner Will Roddy stole a bag. Powers bore down to get the final strikeout, ending a tough weekend for the Big Blue in which they struck out 19 times with only four hits (including Saturday's loss at Danvers).
"We're just not putting the ball in play," said Swampscott coach Joe Caponigro. "Too many swings and misses. We've got to get better."
The Tanners took a 3-0 lead in the fourth aided by four walks. Giovanni Guglielmo's RBI double opened the scoring and Jacob Palhares strokes a 2-run single, but Swampscott reliever Matt McIntire allowed just two runs after entering with the bases full and no outs. He went the next three frames without allowing a run in a fine appearance, and starter Nate Stern pitched well despite the walks in the fourth.
"Matt did a terrific job. He kept us in the game and he saved the bullpen since we have four more games in the next seven days or so," said Caponigro. "We're a fairly young team and we've lost a lot of close games. Hopefully we haven't played our best baseball yet."
Big Blue catcher Connor Correnti cut down two runners at third base and the Tanners ran into four throughout the game that preventing them from adding to the lead.
"I can live with trying to take third when its uncovered, trying to stretch a single into a double. It's good to be aggressive with a three run lead," said Bettencourt. "It's important we don't do those things when we're chasing runs. We're learning when to, and when not to, try to take those extra bags."
The way Powers spotted his curveball, it didn't matter. He retired the first 14 batters he faced before a dropped infield pop-up ruined the perfect game. The Big Blue's Alex Greenfield stroked a first-pitch single to left with one down in the sixth to take away the no-hitter and Matt Schroeder followed with a double. Two runs scored on Correnti's fielder's choice but that was all the offense the Big Blue could muster.
Juan Tolentino had a hit and made two great defensive plays at shortstop to keep the no-hit bid alive early. Ryan Knight walked and scored and Michael Krouse went 2-for-2 with a steal in the No. 9 slot.