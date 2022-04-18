DANVERS — Pitchers Justin Powers and Mike Moroney both play for the Show baseball travel program, which seemed appropriate because a show is that they put on Monday morning at Twi Field.
It was an efficient, on-your-toes kind of baseball game between Northeastern Conference rivals Peabody and Danvers. Powers, the senior righthander for the Tanners, was a tad sharper than his sophomore counterpart, spinning a 1-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory.
"Justin attacked hitters today," Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt said. "That's what a senior captain does: He dedicated himself to being able to dominate the strike zone and that's what he did today."
Moroney, who scattered six hits and fanned four in 5 2/3 innings of work, broke up Powers' bid at a perfect game as the 14th Danvers batter in the fifth. The only other baserunners for the Falcons (4-2) were on a fielder's choice and a seventh inning error; the hosts didn't have anyone reach third and fell victim to some tremendous defense: Senior Joey Raymond made an incredible diving catch in right in the fourth (at the time the 11th straight out to start the game), Peabody (4-1) ended the game with a double play and second baseman Scott Hurley made a great ranging play to end the third inning.
"There was no way I was beating the runners to the bag on that one, so it was a good thing Smitty (first baseman Brandon Smith) stayed over there," Powers said of his team's staunch defense. "I know my guys are going to make plays out there. They work hard at practice for moments just like that.
"Being 4-1 is a pretty good feeling. We're all working hard and we want to keep it going."
That confidence allowed Powers to throw strikes all morning long. He didn't walk a batter and went to only two 3-ball counts while striking out nine, including four straight in the fifth and sixth innings. Needing only 71 pitches to complete the game kept him fresh in the late innings.
"I got used to the mound, too," Powers said of his late inning zip. "Feeling comfortable with where I was going to land let me push off a little bit better."
The ability to spot an off-speed pitch in any count and be unpredictable helped Powers pull the string on some of Danvers' more dangerous hitters, too. An 83 mile-an-hour fastball looks more like 86 or 87 when you can't predict which offering might be coming, Bettencourt explained.
"We let a lot of good fastballs go, too," Danvers coach Shawn Secondini said. "If you don't time the fastball, no matter what that second pitch is it's going to be to his advantage. You've got to be ready to attack the fastball in fastball counts and we weren't."
Raymond delivered both RBI for the Tanners. The opening run was a station-to-station situation where catcher Ryan Brunet reached on an error and pinch-runner Danny Espinosa moved over on two ground outs. Raymond delivered a 2-out knock to make it 1-0, and then came through with an RBI double to play Sam Olivieri (single) with an insurance run in the sixth.
Though Peabody had its share of hits against the downhill throwing Moroney, they were mere singles erased on the basepaths. Moroney picked off one runner, catcher Aidan Lanphere threw out another and reliever Joe Zamejtis (1 1/3) picked off the only runner he allowed.
"I tried everything I could think of to get a man to second base," Bettencourt said. "Delayed steal, straight steal, guess the first move and he got us ... we tried to force the issue, make them throw us out, and to his credit their kid did it."
Moroney was just as efficient as Powers, never throwing more than 14 pitches in any one inning. He didn't walk a batter, either, and benefited from a nifty double play turned on a great stab by second baseman Tyler O'Neill and two nice plays at short by John Curran.
"Mike pitched well enough to win," Secondini said. "If we don't hit, we can't win, though. It's got to be a better team approach at the plate. We had two of the three phases today, pitching and defense, and you'll win some games that way. You'll win a lot more if you have all three."
Hurley had a pair of hits for Peabody with Jacob Palhares and Giovanni Guglielmo getting the others.
Only three runners were stranded on base on the day and no more than four batters came up in any particular inning. It was a quickly paced game between two of the NEC's division leaders indicative of the sort of play both team expect as May approaches.
"What you saw was two pretty well coaches teams that got the kinks out early, learned from their mistakes and both want to be efficient with their execution," said Bettencourt.