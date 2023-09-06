If you don’t recognize a lot of the faces patrolling the girls soccer sidelines to start this new season, don’t be alarmed. There have been quite a few changes since the last time we lined up to take corner kicks.
There are six first-year coaches among the 16 squads in the greater North Shore/Cape Ann area: Beverly’s returning Kristin Simpson, Marblehead’s Lisa Wales, Swampscott’s Jaymie Caponigro, Salem’s Julian Brosi, Gloucester’s Katina Tibbets and Rockport’s Garrett Stevens.
A recent trend of coaching turnover goes even further than that: 10 of the 16 are entering their first, second or third seasons.
Numbers tell the story: the average service time among the region’s girls soccer coaches? It’s 5 1/2 years. The weighted average (removing the highest number, Danvers’ Jimmy Hinchion at 25 years, and one of the rookies) is a mere 4.42. The median is just two.
Each new coach is walking into a unique situation at their respective schools. Whether they’re inheriting a state tournament team with a huge roster and a solid youth feeder system or in a position to build the sport from the grassroots on up, the goals are similar. Getting to know their players and identifying the best way to deploy them on the pitch are the top priorities; getting organized quickly with the first games looming this week is also crucial.
“Mostly it’s just trying to figure out who we are as a team,” said Simpson, who coached the Panthers for 15 seasons before taking the last four off with a young family at home.
One coach that’s a mirror image of Simpson is Caponigro. Caponigro is also taking over her alma mater fresh out of college. She had an outstanding career at nearby Endicott College and comes from a coaching family with her dad, Joe, being the Big Blue’s head baseball coach.
“It has been exciting to watch the team take shape during preseason, and I’m just as excited to see how we progress throughout the season,” said Caponigro, who inherits a Big Blue squad that graduated 11 seniors.
Swampscott’s been doing a lot of team building exercises like scavenger hunts and lunches and plans to lean on the excellent leadership of its seniors.
“It’s a great senior class that’s really set the tone for our team expectations,” Caponigro said. “We know how competitive the Northeastern Conference is and we’re looking forward to being competitive.”
Down the road in Marblehead, Wales takes the helm of a Magician program that had plenty of success the past few seasons. Though some outstanding players have been lost to graduation, there are a lot of athletic, quick young scoring threats ready to make their presence felt.
“We’re focusing on strong team play and playing a complete game from start to finish,” said Wales, who is emphasizing fitness and an overall competitive attitude more than any particular system or strategy.
“I’ve always liked this saying: hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” she said. “We have a group of hard working student-athletes and hope to bring that work ethic to every practice and game.”
In Salem, Brosi’s Witches are a young team with just two seniors. Nevertheless, the overall numbers have increased greatly over the past few seasons with help form former coach Eric Farley.
There are several multi-year starters returning to lend experience to a Salem squad hoping to improve on last year’s 1-win mark.
“We’re going to aim to develop. This team is determined to show what they’re capable of,” Brosi said. “Throughout preseason, they’ve impressed me with their ability on the ball. Our main focus is improving off the ball: closing passing lanes and being more situationally aware.”
Tibbets, a Gloucester High alum, inherits a squad with some solid experience that should be in the mix for the NEC Lynch crown. Her coaching philosophy for the Fishermen is one of spirit, discipline, purpose and pride.
“I want the girls to have excitement and positivity for something bigger than just themselves as individuals and being part of a team,” said Tibbets, who was an Agganis soccer all-star and graduated from GHS in 2010. “Discipline is about creating structures and routines where the team can grow and learn, instilling determination and perseverance. And the pride is for representing the soccer program, high school, Gloucester, and creating a legacy for the following years.”
At Rockport, Stevens has a solid leadership group that believes committing to a process will lead to results. Their core beliefs are communication, unity and excellence ... or as the Vikings sum it up, ‘We are never out of the fight.’
“I ask my players to give whatever they can in THAT moment, whether said moment be in a practice or in a game. As a program, this team is held to be competitive in every game — regardless of the score — until the final whistle,” Stevens said, whose squad had a healthy combination of players from all grades and all levels of experience ready to contribute.
“I often tell them to, ‘Forget the mistake but remember the lesson.’ We have a well-balanced lineup and combined with the grit with which we’ll play game-in and game-out and can give teams a run for the money.”