DANVERS — Jake Vana said he's finally feeling pain free.
Those words have to be absolutely terrifying to any team St. John's Prep will be facing in the upcoming Division 1 state tournament.
Vana, the Princeton-bound junior midfielder, scored four times and added one assist as his Eagles finished the regular season with a satisfying 12-9 win over Hingham in a clash of two of the state's best programs.
Having missed the first six games of the season resting up from injuries occurred during the soccer and hockey seasons, Vana now seems to be kicking his lacrosse game into high gear with the playoffs upcoming.
"I didn't come back as healthy as I wanted to. I was in a lot of pain and trying to fight through it," admitted Vana, who has 13 goals and 28 points. "The last couple of days are probably the first time I've felt like myself again, and (Saturday) was the first time I've played an entire game without any pain.
"It seems to be going away at just the right time, knock on wood."
St. John's Prep, ranked No. 1 in the state's power rankings, finished the regular season 17-2 after this Senior Day triumph. The two-time defending state champions wanted to be tested in their final regular season matchup and certainly got that from No. 5 Hingham (18-2).
"I have so much respect for John (Todd, the long-time head coach of the Harbormen) and the Hingham program," said Prep head coach John Pynchon. "You go through that (postgame handshake) line and every single one of those kids have no gloves on, they shake your hand, give a firm handshake, look you in the eye ... he's just an amazing coach.
"This was just a really good late season high school lacrosse game," added Pynchon. "And there's a good chance we'll see them again in a few weeks."
Gavin Kornitsky came up with six saves in net for the Eagles, with Hingham's Nate Hoffman making nine stops.
Possession was huge for St. John's, which won a staggering 20 of 22 faceoffs (including all 13 in the second half). Senior ace Chris Esposito captured most of those for the Eagles, allowing them to set up shop offensively time and time again.
"Chris was phenomenal," acknowledged Pynchon. "He was a little banged up but powered through it; he's such a great competitor, just so tough."
All that time with the ball enabled the Eagles to get many of their offensive players involved. In addition to Vana's 4-goal outing, seniors Jimmy Ayers (2 goals, assist) and Rowan Mondello (2 goals) ripped the twine on multiple occasions while Lucas Verrier, Noah Brown, Grayson Ambrosh, and Brendan Powers ("he's getting better every single week," said Pynchon) all provided big goals as well.
"I want my upside to start coming now," said Mondello, an 18-year-old middie. "Coach P said 'you want to peak at your best performance going into June', and that's what we did (Saturday)."
Powered by University of Richmond-bound middie Charlie Packard (4 goals, 2 assists), the Harbormen traded goals with the Eagles throughout the first half before the home team scored twice in the final 15 seconds before intermission. One came on a pretty dodge and score by Vana; the another spectacular move from Ayers in which, coming out of a timeout, he took the ball just over his own 50, deked a Hingham defender and broke free towards the goal before beating the buzzer.
"Jimmy could've been more selfish and said, 'I want to take the ball and go to the goal every single time and get points', but that's not who he is. He's a team-first player, and he didn't exactly what we needed him to do," Pynchon said.
"That said, he got that huge goal at the end of the half. That was an amazing play."
It was 7-6 halfway through the third quarter before Brown (a converted attackman now playing midfield) and Vana scored back-to-back goals, giving St. John's its first three goal lead. Packard made it 9-8 early in the fourth, but again the Eagles responded behind tallies from Ambrosh, Vana and Powers.
"It shows the depth we have (offensively)," said Vana.
Pynchon, lauding the play of his "special senior class" including defensive guys like Jake Guertin and Adam Callum, and his program now turn their attention to June, when the real season starts.
"Like (long-time football assistant coach Mike) Barbati says, it's time to show up," said Pynchon. "There are eight, nine, 10 really good teams in the state, and we've played most of them. If we play our game, we have the opportunity to complete our final goal."
"Every day you have to treat like your last," added Mondello. "Just go out and play your best for 48 minutes."