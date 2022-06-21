DANVERS -- The 21 victories this spring have been impressive. So has their top ranking in the state, which they've maintained all season; the remarkable depth that they've shown, the injuries to star players they've withstood, and the focus and resolve they've never wavered from.
But now comes the most important task of all for the 2022 St. John's Prep lacrosse team: finishing the job and winning their second straight Division 1 state championship.
To do so, the 21-1 Eagles must once again conquer a familiar foe in BC High, their Catholic Conference rivals. When they meet on the turf at Worcester State University Tuesday (5 p.m.) for the opening faceoff, it'll be their third meeting this spring and sixth in the last two years. Five of those have been won by St. John's Prep, including last year's title game (11-7) and both meetings this season.
"It gives you goosebumps," said senior captain and defenseman Connor Kelly, of not only playing for another championship but also his last game as a member of the school. "But you can't think about the past or how we won last year; we have to stay focused. We want to finish our senior season on a high note and win again."
Fellow captain Tommy Sarni, the attackman who is going for his third state title within 12 months (including the Prep's Division 1 hockey crown in March), said there was "no secret sauce" as to why his team finds itself 48 minutes away from another championship.
"It's just about being hungry and not being satisfied with what we did in the past or in hockey. That won't help us win (Tuesday," he said. "We simply have to focus on what we need to do to win this one game."
No North Shore lacrosse program has ever won back-to-back state titles, nor has any ever won three state titles (both the Prep and Ipswich High have won two apiece). The Eagles have a chance to do both Tuesday in Central Mass.
Talking after his team's final practice of the season Monday afternoon, head coach John Pynchon acknowledged that if there's any pressure at all own his squad, they "welcome it" wholeheartedly.
"We like that it's a gift to have won it last year and have the chance to do it again," said the 2001 Prep alumnus.
Possession, score, repeat
St. John's Prep has, by and large, buzzed its way through the postseason to return to the brink of another crown. They've outscored their four playoff foes by an aggregate score of 59-17 and never faced a serious challenge until the semifinals, in which they traded goals with fourth seeded Hingham for three-plus quarters before pulling away with five unanswered tallies in the fourth quarter to earn a 12-8 triumph.
Remarkably, the Eagles have had 17 different goal scorers in those four wins, a testament to both how deep the roster is and how much of an early lead they jumped out to in those first three contests. Johns Hopkins-bound junior attackman Jimmy Ayers leads the way with 15 goals and seven assists; he's also the team leader this season in goals (53), assists (29) and total points (82). Sarni is right behind with 8-5-13 playoff totals and 41-26-67 season marks.
Junior attack Harlan Graber has added a half-dozen playoff snipes; classmate Lucas Verrier, a middie, has five to go with two assists; senior captain Charlie Wilmot has four from his midfield spot; and a pair of freshman -- highly skilled middie Luke Kelly and Josh Haarmann -- have both produced a trio of tallies.
"You come to St. John's Prep because you want to win championships at the highest level. That's the mentality," said Ayers. "It's what everyone who competes here strives for. And the coaching staff puts us in great position to do so."
The Eagles are also getting a ton of possession, winning nearly 77 percent (70-of-91) of their playoff faceoffs. Junior Chris Esposito has been dazzling at the X by capturing 53-of-64 draws, including a remarkable 22-of-23 vs. Hingham. When he needs a breather, sophomore Jack Doherty (16-of-21) steps up without missing a beat for his team.
Matching up on D
Playing lockdown defense has been just as much of a hallmark for St. John's Prep. Made up of nearly all seniors -- freshman Jack Weissenburger being a rare exception -- they're quick to the ball, know how and when to jar the ball loose from their foes with stick checks and proper slides, and more often than not gather the ensuing ground balls to give the ball back to their offensive mates.
Goaltender Teddy Cullinane has come up big with 24 saves in the postseason, with his 10 most important stops coming in the semifinals. Fellow 12th graders Nolan Philpott and Luca Winter (a huge 4th period goal vs. Hingham) are the long stick middies that create havoc for foes, and Jackson Delaney, Christian Rooney, Matt DiCara, and captains Tim Haarmann and Kelly keep the crease clear for their keeper by allowing scant few scoring opportunities in their end.
They'll be tasked with shutting down a BC High offense that features high scoring junior Will Emsing, who had four goals and two assists in his club's semifinal win on Saturday. Fellow attackmen Tim Rogers and Patrick Maroney are also dangerous with the ball in their sticks. Andrew Toland had 15 saves in the semis, and the defense turns to LSMs Andrew Walsh and especially James Carroll to disperse opponents and clear the ball.
To get back to the title game, BC High has knocked off Newton South (22-4), Lexington (23-5), Acton-Boxborough (12-10), and second seeded Lincoln Sudbury in the state semifinals (8-6).
"Their (top offensive) guys are really talented individuals," Haarmann said of BC High, "but our four guys down low and our three D-middies (Tyee Ambrosh, Alex Perault and Nick Bernarducci) are equally as talented.
"Matching up 1-on-1, we're not as worried as we are making sure we're sliding and communicating with our D-mids," added Haarmann, saying Rooney is the team's best such communicator on the back end. "We want to stress and go over what we've worked on and not let small mental errors happen."
"Nothing changes for us defensively," added Kelly. "We play really strong team defense, and if we want to stop BC it's going to take all of us doing that again in front of Teddy."
'What makes me love this place'
There is a clear championship pedigree on this team. Not only were two dozen-odd Eagles members of last year's title teams, but a number of players have already won state crowns in other sports for St. John's in 2021-22: Deuce Morton in golf, Tyee Ambrosh with cross country, Adam Callum in wrestling, A.J. Mazzariello with the swim program, Haarmann with the ski team, and seven members of the hockey team in Sarni, Ayers, Jake Vana, Zack Raposa, Harlan Graber, Jack Doherty, and Nick Brandano.
Following Monday's practice, the team captains recounted a mantra that Rooney brought up before the playoffs began that he picked up from the national powerhouse Taft (Conn.) School lacrosse team: expect nothing, earn everything.
"Christian talked about how we're the No. 1 seed and maybe our path was a bit easier, but we could take nothing for granted," said Wilmot. "We need to expect that every game we play we'll see the best from every team, and that means we always have to be at our best."
It's a philosophy that's worked well thus far for the Eagles. So has absorbing the reams of information, both verbal and digital, that their coaches have given them.
'Coach Pynchon and his staff (Tom Eighney, Marty Bullhoes and Jeffrey Dube) ... I don't even want to think about how much film they watch," Haarmann said with a laugh. "They give us quite literally everything we need to be prepared.
"When I think about St. John's, that's what makes me love this place: the guys on this team and the coaching staff that made it what it is."
*
ST. JOHN'S PREP PLAYOFF SCORING
Player's Name G-A-Pts.
Jimmy Ayers 15-7-22
Tommy Sarni 8-5-13
Lucas Verrier 5-2-7
Harlan Graber 6-0-6
Charlie Wilmot 4-2-6
Matt Morrow 4-0-4
Luke Kelly 3-0-3
Josh Haarmann 3-0-3
Chris Esposito 2-1-3
Rowan Mondello 1-2-3
Joe Bullard 2-0-2
Luca Winter 1-1-2
Jackson Quigley 1-0-1
Jimmy Ellard 1-0-1
Trevor McInnis 1-0-1
Nick Brandano 1-0-1
Max Perault 1-0-1
Connor Kelly 0-1-1
Jackson Delaney 0-1-1
Ben Manera 0-1-1
Brendan Powers 0-0-1
PLAYOFF GOALIE SAVES
Goalie's Name Saves Shots Faced
Teddy Cullinane 24 40
Gavin Kornitsky 3 4
Austin Kitces 2 2
PLAYOFF FACEOFFS
FOGO's Name Wins Losses
Chris Esposito 53 11
Jack Doherty 16 8
Nathan Bernarducci 1 1