Prep can't cash in on its offensive chances in loss to unbeaten Hawks 

DANVERS — Red zone woes continue to plague St. St. John's Prep.
The latest instance came Saturday afternoon, when the Eagles had four trips inside Xaverian's 20-yard line — including twice inside the 2-yard line — but came away with only seven points in those instances. The result was a 35-14 loss to the unbeaten Hawks at Glatz Field.
It may have been understandable if Xaverian took the Eagles (now 2-3) lightly, with next week's battle with fellow Catholic Conference unbeaten Catholic Memorial for the league title on the horizon. But that didn't happen as senior quarterback Mike Berluti did it all for the Hawks with accurate passing, running and extra point kicks while junior running back Joe Kelcourse rushed for 160 yards and a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to wrap up the victory.
"That's a good team we faced and they've been building up to this," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. "We competed all the way, and the score isn't indicative of the way this game was played. We battled and had a multitude of chances to score ... but (inside the 2-yard line) you have to punch it in and we couldn't."
The first missed red zone opportunity came on their opening drive when the Eagles elected to go for a field goal on 4th-and-15 at the 17-yard line, but the kick bounced off a Xaverian player's helmet. The Hawks took over and promptly marched 83 yards downfield, capped by Thomas Garland's 4-yard TD run. The visitors upped the lead to 14-0 soon thereafter on an 82-yard punt return by Michael Oates.
St. John's Prep missed another golden opportunity to get on the board when Oates muffed a Tyee Ambrosh punt, and it was recovered by Prep freshman Dylan Aliberti at the Hawks' 11-yard line. Again, the hosts came away empty when junior tailback James Guy (90 yards) was caught in the backfield by Xaverian linebacker Vincent Gilchrist on 4th down from the 2.
"We were knocking at the door so many times, but no excuses. You have to score when you get that close," said St. Pierre.
The Eagles finally made a trip to the red zone count with less than two minutes remaining in the first half behind Guy, who was able to cut outside and pick up some big gains. Quarterback Victor Harrington, who returned to action after missing last week's contest with an injury, found his favorite receiver, fellow junior Jackson Delaney (6 catches for 121 yards) for a 33-yard completion, and Guy ran it in on the next play to make it 14-7 at intermission.
Xaverian scored on the third quarter's opening drive, but once again the Eagles failed to convert on the following series after getting a first down at the Hawks' 12 and advancing to the 1-yard line before. They were denied on fourth down inches away from paydirt.
"We tried different things: a play action pass the first time and later had a misread on a pass. But being so close twice and not scoring is hard for me to believe," said St. Pierre."
The young Eagles refused to pack it in, though. After the first of Kelcourse's two long scoring runs made it 28-7 for Xaverian, St. John's Prep answered with a 28-yard circus catch by Delaney in the left corner of the end zone. He went down to grab a low pass from Harrington just before it hit the turf.
"Delaney had a great game; what a catch that was," said St. Pierre. "We had some life then, but they came right down the field to score again. It's frustrating because this would've been a much different game if we were able to score when we had chances."
Senior captain Collin Taylor was outstanding on defense for St. John's, sacking Berluti, and junior linebacker Conan Keefe also had a sack.
St. John's Prep plays out of the Catholic Conference for this first time this Fall 2 campaign next Saturday when they play at unbeaten Tewksbury (1 p.m.).
Xaverian 35, St. John's Prep 14
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Xaverian (4-0) 14 7 0 14 — 35
St. John's Prep (2-3) 0 7 0 7 — 10
X-Thomas Garland 4 run (Mike Berluti kick)
X-Michael Oates 82 punt return (Berluti kick)
SJP-James Guy 8 run (Max Rizza kick)
X-Berluti 5 run (Berluti kick)
X-Jo Kelcourse (20 run (Berluti kick)
SJP-Jackson Delaney 28 pass from Victor Harrington (Rizza kick)
X-Kelcourse 49 run (Berluti kick)
INDVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Xaverian — Jo Kelcourse 18-160, Carlo Crocetti 4-71, Michael Oates 7-42, Mike Berluti 5-33, Thomas Garland 3-22, Anthony Ferrara 2-16; St. John's Prep — James Guy 24-90, Jesse Ofurie 1-5, Victor Harrington 2-4, Ryan Grenier 1-0.
PASSING: Xaverian — Berluti 9-18-150-0-0; St. John's Prep — Harrington 8-25-176-1-1.
RECEIVING: Xaverian — Crocetti 4-102, Henry Fleckner 2-33, Noah Canty 1-12, Oates 2-3; St. John's Prep — Jackson Delaney 6-121, Ofurie 1-46, Grady McGowan 1-9.