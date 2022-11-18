Each November since 2018 — excluding the 2020 non-playoff COVID season — the St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic football teams have met in mid-November for the right to advance to the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
Round 4 in this yearly playoff battle takes place Friday at Cawley Stadium in Lowell (7:30 p.m.) as the seventh seeded Eagles and third seeded Raiders battle in the state semifinals in a clash of 8-2 squads.
The Raiders defeated St. John’s Prep, 17-7, back in Week 2 in a closer game than the final score might indicate. St. John’s Prep was able to move the ball but got bogged down in the red zone; it was also without injured star running back Carson Browne.
St. John’s Prep has since changed quarterbacks, too. Deacon Robillard has led the Eagles to five straight wins since being installed as the starter in Week 6, including playoff routs over Attleboro (46-6) and previously unbeaten Andover (48-14).
“This is the fifth time in my eight years we’ve played them twice in one season,” said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. “It’s become a yearly tradition.
“It will be a challenge for us because they’re a very good team with three excellent backs (Markys Bridgewater, Matthias Latham, and Sean Mercuri). We have to tackle well, which is something we didn’t do the last time.”
The winner of Friday’s game (the second of two being played at Cawley, following the Division 7 Amesbury/West Bolyston semifinal at 5 p.m.) will meet either No. 4 Springfield Central or No. 8 Methuen in the Super Bowl the first weekend of December.
St. John’s Prep shut out Central Catholic in both 2018 (21-0) and 2019 (14-0) to reach the Super Bowl, where they defeated Catholic Memorial both times. Last year, however, the Raiders turned the tide with a 35-12 triumph.
“We’ve played each other a lot over the years,” said Raiders head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We’re a better team than we were in September and have made changes in personnel, with some younger guys stepping up. Our sophomore quarterback, Blake Hebert, has done a good job and improved through the year. I know we’re not going to see the same Prep team we did two months ago, either.
“At this point in the season everybody is in the same boat with injuries. We have a few guys that are a little gimpy, but that’s to be expected,” added Adamopoulos. “I think the key to this game will be turnovers. They have some big-play kids, and that receiving group (Stephon Patrick, Jesse Ofurie, Joenel Aguero) is as good as any I’ve seen. Having their tailback healthy now adds to a really good skill group. We bent but didn’t break in the first game, and what you want to do is make your opponent go the whole field.”
St. Pierre said his team has grown a lot since that September game when they were missing not only Browne (678 yards, 10 TDs) but captain Christian Difo, the starting left guard.
“We were very new the first time we faced them,” said St. Pierre. “Four of our five linemen either had no previous starts or just one, and the quarterback (Aidan Driscoll) was new. We didn’t get three of our four captains back until the BC High game and all four of them until our first playoff game. We’ve grown a lot during the season. We can’t turn the ball over and have to tackle really well to stop them.”
“I think the most physical team will win,” added St. Pierre. “It’s always a hard hitting game against them, and we’ve played each other so often that there are no surprises.”
