Prep, CM draw even in annual Hines Memorial Game

MIDDLETON — Everyone knows about what's missing from this 2021 high school winter sports season: No playoffs, no locker rooms and not many fans in the stands. There was no way St. John's Prep was going to allow its annual tribute to late Army hero Derek Hines be something that went by the wayside in this pandemic shortened year.
The Eagles hosted Catholic Memorial Friday at Essex Sports Center in the 13th annual Derek Hines Memorial Game. Dedicated to the memory of a St. John's and Army hockey captain killed in Afghanistan in 2005, this year's boys learned about Hines' story first hand from his brother, Trevor, before the puck dropped.
"I was a little surprised the game was still happening with everything on ... but then I wasn't that surprised. That St. John's keeps this connection alive so many years later is a great tribute to Derek's legacy and its very touching to our family," said Trevor Hines, who showed the players the helmet Derek was wearing the night he was killed in action.
"The real message I wanted to share was that it's easy to feel unlucky in a year like this. No one wants to play in a mask and all that ... but these kids are the luckiest kids around. Everyone made so many sacrifices to get them back on the ice and do something they love, something that meant to much to Derek ... I tried to reinforce to them to look at it as 'I'm playing hockey with my best friends and this is awesome.'"
St. John's (1-2-4) and CM (4-4-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with each team leading once and neither squad able to produce the winner in the 5-minute 4-on-4 overtime. The Eagles had a 38-21 edge in shots on goal and skated with much more energy than they had just 48 hours prior in a 3-0 loss to these same Knights.
"Our compete level and our forecheck were much better," said head coach Kristian Hanson. "This being the Hines game, there was just a little more motivation to leave it all on the ice and compete."
CM took a 2-1 lead on Michael Corbett's seeing eye shot from the point midway through the second of two 22:50 periods. The lead was erased almost immediately when senior Zach McKenelley won position in front of the net and banged in Owen Atkinson's rebound to square it at 2-2.
"We go down 2-1 after having multiple chances to get the lead ourselves ... that can be mentally deflating," said Hanson. "We battled back and we kind of put the pressure back on them the rest of the way."
Both the Prep's goals came on rebounds. Jake Vana got to a juicy Chris Dirks offering to give St. John's the lead in the first; winning those battles out front to pick up the loose change was the only way to tackle ace CM goalie Dom Walecka and his 36 saves.
"They'd stack five guys in front of the net to protect him and block shots, so that's how you have to score," said Hanson.
The Knights drew even in a similar fashion when Aidan Tripp got to a rebound with 3:48 left in the first stanza. Prep goalie Cam Smith made 19 stops with Shane Haggerty (assist) and Aidan Holland standing out on defense. Pierce Blaeser and Jake DiNapoli had the Prep's best chances to win it on overtime and freshman Christian Rosa buzzed in all three zones with solid skating.
From Hanson's perspective, having the Hines game go on no matter the circumstances was a no brainer. The Prep skates under a big banner with Hines' No. 23 every day and meeting his brother to hear the story firsthand is an essential lesson.
"It makes it more than a number ... that's a real person and that's his brother," said Hanson. "We probably have 17 new faces this year that weren't on varsity last year and were listening to Derek's family for the first time. To see so many kids over the years recognize Derek's sacrifice and see what it means to our school and to our family is what this is all about."
"To see this team and this school go out of their way to continue to honor Derek and make it a point to carry on this great tradition," Trevor Hines added, "is incredible."
St. John's Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 2
Annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Catholic Memorial 1 1 0 -- 2
St. John's Prep 1 1 0 -- 2
Scoring summary
First half: SJP, Jake Vana (Chris Dirks, Shane Haggerty), 8:18; CM, Aidan Tripp (Jonny Nichols, Glen Considine), 18:12.
Second half: CM, Michael Corbett (Will MacNeil), 10:50; SJP, Zach McKenelley (Owen Atkinson, Jimmy Ayers), 11:14.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: CM, Dom Walecka 36; SJP, Cam Smith 19.
Records: CM, 4-4-1; SJP, 1-2-4.