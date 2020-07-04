The people have spoken ... and it looks like St. John's Prep is a big favorite in our Bling's the Thing championship ring contest.
The Eagles will have three entries in the Sweet 16 when voting begins Monday.
In this week's play-in matchups, the Prep's 2012 Super Bowl title ring scored 74 percent of the vote to wallop Peabody High's 1990 ring. The Eagles' 2018-19 Super Bowl title bling took down Bishop Fenwick's 2013 Super Bowl ring by a similar 74-26 percentage margin.
Lastly, the Eagles wrestling ring beat the Prep hockey's Super 8 bling by a closer 61-39 margin t advance.
The play-in round that didn't involve St. John's Prep saw Danvers' 2000-01 boys hockey ring defeat Ipswich's football ring from 1991.
Thus the Sweet 16 is set, which includes rings from 13 different schools in six different sports.
Check back on Monday to vote in the next round.